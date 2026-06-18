Is it a real gun? How foreign tourist was shot at South Africa’s Kruger National Park

Saps is currently on scene conducting investigations.

Police have detailed how a 69-year-old tourist from Canada was killed in the Kruger National Park after a firearm was allegedly accidentally fired during a braai.

This happened at a concession-operated braai picnic area near Phabeni Gate in the Kruger National Park on the evening of Wednesday, the SA national Parks officials said.

A private concession is an area leased from the government and managed by private operators, including safari companies.

The police have opened cases of culpable homicide and reckless handling of a firearm for further investigation.

A braai turns into a nightmare

It is reported that the guest was part of a group booked outside the park that came for a bush braai.

It was at the braai when a private guide to the concession accidentally discharged his firearm, killing the guest.

“It is alleged that the 69-year-old male tourist approached the concession operator, who was holding a rifle and asked if it was a real firearm.

“While the operator was demonstrating that it was a real rifle, that was when the firearm reportedly discharged. The bullet struck the tourist in the upper body. He was unfortunately certified dead at the scene,” police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said.

Acting Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, called on lawful firearm owners to always adhere to the Firearms Control Act.

“The matters of safety with regard to firearms are very important and in this case, the necessary investigations are underway,” said Mkhwanazi