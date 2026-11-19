In June, Home Affairs revealed that hundreds of thousands of vehicle permits given to foreign nationals were irregular.

The chair of the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on migration Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi, says South Africa continues its clean-up of the Traffic Register Numbers.

In June, Home Affairs revealed that hundreds of thousands of vehicle permits given to foreign nationals were irregular.

Home Affairs’ investigations cross-referenced over a million TRNs issued by the Road Traffic Management Corporation between January 2000 and July 2023.

All 1 072 258 TRNs were checked against Home Affairs’ visa adjudications system (VAS), national immigration identification system (NIIS), electronic movement control system (eMCS) and movement control system (MCS).

Only 29 653 TRN recipients (2.7%) matched the NIIS, while 747 350 were unmatched against the VAS.

Last month, the transport department announced a proposal to amend the regulation defining ‘acceptable identification’ to remove TRNs, driver’s licences, and learner’s licences.

This regulation will ensure that South Africans no longer use driver’s licences as IDs.

This means anyone who is not a permanent resident of South Africa must use a valid passport from their country of origin and a relevant permit issued by Home Affairs legitimising their stay in the country.

TRNs removed

Updating the country on the investigation into TRNs on Thursday, Kubayi said the government had removed more TRNs from the system.

“I want to highlight that we have now 850 000 TRNs that are compliant in registration. We have removed almost 820 000 registration TRN numbers that were either a duplicate or after screening were found to be non-compliant,” said Kubayi.

“Somebody will ask, what is this? Many of them were utilising this to operate your Ubers, your Bolt, your deliveries, while they did not have recognition of proper status. So they could go buy a car utilising TRNs. Many of the foreign nationals were utilising this area.”

Small business registration

Kubayi further called on South Africans to stop playing the middleman between the government and foreigners, as this hinders the work they’re doing on registering small businesses.

In November 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all spaza shops must be registered with their respective municipalities.

This was in response to the number of child deaths linked to food-borne illnesses caused by items purchased from the shops. This would also filter out undocumented foreign nationals who do not qualify to run businesses in the country.

However, South Africans have been hindering the work of the government in this regard, said Kubayi.

She said many South Africans went and registered businesses under their names, but were allowing foreign nationals to operate this.

“Now, it looks as if it’s the government that is registering or allowing illegal immigrants to operate small businesses. We are really appealing to South Africans. We can only be able to effectively manage the migration process, respond to the needs of South Africans, heed the call when we work together,” said Kubayi.

“Those of us in townships, in rural communities, please stop what you are doing. Registering these businesses in municipalities in your name and renting them out to foreign nationals. You are actually obstructing justice.

“And some of them are senior citizens, which is painful. Because when we make arrests, it will be like government is arresting old people. Others are saying, these people are giving us an income. But lying to the state and registering wrongly, it’s a criminal offence.

“So when these people come into the communities as they are monitoring these licences, they will start identifying those individuals and reporting them to law enforcement agencies.”