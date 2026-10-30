Former Idac boss Andrea Johnson, ex-Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan arrested

Johnson and Khan were handcuffed on Friday morning

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Advocate Andrea Johnson and former deputy head of Crime Intelligence Feroz Khan have reportedly been arrested.

It is believed the duo were handcuffed on Friday morning in connection with allegations of defeating the ends of justice and matters relating to arrest warrants.

Police are yet to confirm the arrests, but National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed that “the matter of the former IDAC boss is appearing at Pretoria Magistrates Court.”

Khan and Johnson

Khan’s arrest follows his dismissal from the South African Police Service (Saps) after he failed to appear before the designated senior officer overseeing an expedited disciplinary process.

Johnson, meanwhile, resigned as Idac head in July after facing damaging testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

She testified in response to allegations that Idac unlawfully operates outside of its mandate and pursued a criminal case against Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and other officials at Crime Intelligence.

Proceedings before the commission also revealed that Johnson and Khan allegedly shared a close personal relationship that extended beyond their professional roles, a matter that came under scrutiny during the inquiry.

Madlanga commission

Earlier this month, the Madlanga commission’s proceedings were disrupted after the commission postponed Khan’s testimony following the fatal shooting of his uncle-in-law, Preggy Padayachee.

Padayachee was killed in a shooting on the R21 near Griffiths Road, Ekurhuleni, in what is suspected to be a hit.

The postponement follows a series of delays and disputes over Khan’s participation.

Khan failed to attend proceedings on 28 September despite being offered the option to testify virtually after undergoing an independent medical assessment.

Khan has faced several allegations before the commission, including claims of links to businessmen associated with tobacco company Carnilinx, Johnson and alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.