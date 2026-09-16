Former SABC presenter Owen Ndlovu found dead days after Katlehong hijacking

Ndlovu was kidnapped outside a church in Katlehong before his body was discovered in Thokoza with gunshot wounds, his family confirmed.

Former SABC sports presenter and music rights activist Owen Ndlovu, 54, was found dead on Wednesday, days after he was hijacked and kidnapped while fetching his wife from church in Katlehong on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Hijacking and manhunt

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuluwi, the hijacking took place around 8pm on Tuesday, 15 September 2026.

As Ndlovu’s wife approached their vehicle after church, three men, one of them allegedly armed, pushed her aside and forced Ndlovu into the back seat of his Ford Raptor before driving off.

“The hijacked bikkie was later recovered abandoned in Walkerville area,” said Nevhuluwi.

Police launched a manhunt for the three suspects.

Body discovered in Thokoza

Ndlovu’s body was found by residents of Thokoza on Wednesday morning, according to family spokesperson Eugene Mthethwa.

“According to the residents who found him, Owen had sustained gunshot wounds. His bag was also found a few metres from where his body was discovered,” Mthethwa said.

The family later went to identify him. “The family has since gone to the mortuary, where Owen’s wife, Portia Ndlovu, identified his body,” Mthethwa said.

Family awaits answers, thanks community

The family said it was still waiting to hear more from investigators about what led to Ndlovu’s death.

“At this stage, the family is awaiting further information from the relevant authorities regarding the circumstances surrounding Owen’s death,” Mthethwa said.

He also thanked those who had supported the search and asked for privacy.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the residents who found Owen and to everyone who assisted in the search for him,” Mthethwa said.

Police appeal for information

Police continue to investigate the case and are appealing to the public for help identifying and arresting the suspects.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit anonymous tips through the MySaps app.