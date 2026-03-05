‘Formula 1 is going to happen’ – Gayton McKenzie

Regional instability may create an opening for South Africa's long-awaited return to the Formula 1 calendar.

South Africa’s bid to host a Formula 1 (F1) Grand Prix has gained unexpected momentum amid instability in the Middle East.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie revealed that questions over the future of races in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Qatar – all affected by regional conflict – may open calendar slots for new venues.

Middle East uncertainty creates opportunity

“Formula 1 is going to happen. I have also had questions about what’s going to happen with Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Qatar because there is war. We will only know when we meet with F1 again, maybe the calendar has opened up,” he said.

With financial guarantees secured and corporate giants like Betway, Discovery, MTN and SuperSport backing the effort, McKenzie argued that South Africa is well‑positioned to seize the opportunity.

Red Bull has requested a meeting to assist, underscoring the seriousness of the push to bring F1 back to South African soil.

McKenzie said F1 “is another area where progress has been made in South Africa’s ambition to return to the race calendar”.

“Discussions with F1 management are continuing as we work towards hosting a race,” he said.

ALSO READ: No F1 in South Africa in 2027, but a race could still happen this year

LIV golf ticket sales surge

In a briefing in Pretoria yesterday, McKenzie also cited LIV golf hosting an event in South Africa as a major success.

“In just under three weeks’ time, LIV golf will arrive in our country and is nearly sold out. We are standing at 83 000 tickets sold. The record is held by Australia, which was 90 000,” he said.

“We have made 5 000 extra tickets because I believe we are going to be the biggest LIV golf event in the world.

“It’s not just golf. It includes culture, fashion and music. We have 54 of the world’s top golfers coming. No golfing event in the history of Africa has ever sold out.”

McKenzie said LIV golf was projected to generate R1 billion through tourism, hospitality, local spending, taxation and international exposure.

Minister rejects World Cup boycott

He also addressed calls to boycott the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US from 11 June to 19 July.

“South Africa does not support the boycott. Football should not become a casualty because of politics,” he said.

“The Fifa World Cup is the biggest sporting event and a celebration of the global game, and belongs to the players and the supporters of the world.”

McKenzie said Bafana Bafana have qualified for the first time since 2002 and he wanted to see South Africans travel to the US to support the national team.

NOW READ: Slow and serious? Keeping up with Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton… [Watch]