The exact cause of the accident is being investigated.

Four lives were cut short in a horrific head-on collision on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) after a motorist allegedly collided with an oncoming truck.

The accident occurred near Kokstad on Monday, 23 November 2026.

Accident

Preliminary investigations by the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) revealed that the driver of the light motor vehicle tried to overtake on the N2 between Kokstad and Beesterkraal but collided head-on with a truck.

Four people were killed, and one person sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma warned that mist and heavy rain are creating deadly conditions on the province’s roads.

“Our hearts are with the families of the deceased during this difficult period. We have already dispatched our team from Road Safety to locate the families of the deceased.

“We are requesting motorists to exercise extra caution due to heavy rain in various parts of the province of KwaZulu-Natal. Mist combined with heavy rain triggers head-on crashes. This is due to the fact that it is very difficult to judge the speed and distance of oncoming vehicles,” Duma said.

Twelve injured

Last week, twelve people were injured after a taxi collided with a truck and overturned on the N12 West in Alberton on Friday night, prompting a major emergency response and the temporary closure of three lanes.

The crash occurred just before the Voortrekker Road off-ramp at about 11:47pm. Emergency crews found the overturned taxi and a truck that had shed its load across the freeway.

Investigation

According to Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald, all 12 taxi passengers sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical and were transported to nearby hospitals.

Both the taxi and truck drivers escaped unharmed, and no fatalities were reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision.