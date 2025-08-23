Four killed after truck and taxi collide on N3 toll near Bergville [VIDEO]

The accident caused massive traffic congestion with the northbound carriageway (towards Gauteng) closed for at least four hours.

Four people have died in another horrific accident involving a truck and a minibus taxi on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the accident occurred near Bergville Interchange on Saturday morning.

The truck driver apparently fled the scene, with a search currently underway for him.

Condolences

KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said they are deeply saddened by the loss of life.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims.”

Duma assigned a team from the department to locate the families of the victims whose “lives have been altered by this tragedy.”

“Last weekend, at the same time, there was a horrific accident involving a truck and a light motor vehicle between Amatigulu and Dokodweni. Five members of the same family and a truck driver died on the scene of the accident.

“Tomorrow, we will lay to rest five members of the same family in Ndwedwe,” Duma said.

Road safety

Duman added that while KZN is ensuring the visibility of road traffic infringement on the provinces roads, road safety is a shared responsibility.

“Research has proven that changing road user behaviour is central to making our roads safer. In fact, statistics indicate that up to 87 percent of all road fatalities in the country can be attributed to road user behaviour.

“Critically, we are intensifying our road safety strategy underpinned by the Four E’s:

Enforcement (ensuring high visibility of law enforcement).

Education (creating awareness through educative campaigns).

Engineering (improving road infrastructure to ensure motorists’ safety).

Evaluation (assessing what works and how many lives it has saved).

N3 Toll

Meanwhile, , chief operating officer of the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said all northbound lanes(towards Gauteng) have now been reopened.

“Traffic flow, however, will only be fully restored once the extensive backlog of traffic has been cleared. Road users should continue to expect slow moving traffic and delays in the area.

“Please approach this section of the N3 Toll Route with caution. We appreciate your patience and understanding under these difficult conditions. N3TC would also like acknowledge all our partners in the road incident management system (RIMS) who assisted at the scene.”

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

