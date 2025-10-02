Four family members killed in Eastern Cape horror crash

A mother, father and two children were killed.

Four people believed to be members of the same family, including two children, were killed in a horrific head-on crash in the Eastern Cape.

The accident occurred on the N2 between Amalinda and Hemingways Mall near East London at about 5.30pm.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the family was travelling in a vehicle coming from the Qonce direction towards East London when the accident happened

“A Honda they were driving in lost control and veered off the road, crossed the grass island and collided with an oncoming Toyota Starlet,” Binqose said.

ALSO READ: Two killed, 15 injured after minibus taxi crashes into cars

“All 4 occupants of the Honda, two adults – a male and a female, along with two children, died on the scene.”

Binqose said the driver of the Toyota Starlet sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigations.”

Shock

Binqose said the accident was horrific.

“This is a terrible, terrible accident, the kind that we have not reported in the Eastern Cape in a long, long time. The MEC for transport in the Eastern Cape, Xolile Nqatha, expressed shock and sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this crash.

“It is not clear whether they are members of the same family, but it appears to be a mother, father and two children,” Binqose said.

Taxi crash

Last week, twelve people, including a child aged between seven and ten years old, were killed in a horrific collision on the R81 road at Ga-Sekgopo near Mooketsi.

It is understood that all the deceased were in a minibus taxi, including the driver. They were travelling from a church service at Solomondale to Magoro village outside Giyani.

According to the preliminary report, a truck allegedly failed to brake and collided with a minibus taxi from behind, as well as another truck, crushing the minibus taxi between the two trucks.

ALSO READ: At least 20 injured in multiple-vehicle crash involving two taxis