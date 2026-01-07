Four things you need to know about new NPA boss Advocate Andy Mothibi

Political parties have responded with varying degrees of support and concern.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday appointed Advocate Andy Mothibi as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Mothibi is set to begin his role as head of the NPA effective on 1 February 2026, taking over from Shamila Batohi.

The appointment comes after a panel led by Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi interviewed six candidates from 32 applicants.

“The panel advised the president that none of the interviewed candidates were suitable for the role of NDPP,” said the Presidency.

This comes after it submitted its report to the president on 12 December 2025.

Ramaphosa defended his decision, describing Mothibi as “one of the really outstanding legal minds in our country, who has distinguished himself both in the prosecutorial area as a prosecutor in the past.”

He added that Mothibi “has truly distinguished himself as one of the most outstanding people that I could ever have appointed”.

Mothibi’s background and education

Mothibi was born near Hammanskraal in Gauteng.

He completed his high school education in Zeerust, North West, during the 1970s amid anti-apartheid student activism.

He earned his BProc law degree from North West University in 1987.

Previous roles

The 63-year-old began his career as a public prosecutor in Johannesburg and the Soweto magistrate’s and regional courts, before serving as a magistrate in those courts.

In 1995, he was appointed Head of Employee Relations at the then Department of Finance and helped establish the South African Revenue Service (Sars), where he later served as Head of Corporate Legal Services and Chief Governance Officer, according to the SIU.

His private-sector experience includes serving as head of compliance at South African Airways in 2005, followed by roles at Nedbank, where he successfully led the implementation of the Basel II Operating Risk Framework.

At Standard Bank Group in 2012, he headed the Operational Risk Management team. In 2013, Mothibi became Executive Director at Medscheme Holdings, overseeing legal services, governance, risk, compliance and internal audit.

His work at the SIU

Appointed as Head of the Special Investigating Unit in May 2016, Mothibi led the organisation through a significant transformation.

According to the SIU, he “introduced and implemented an organisational turnaround strategy that internally puts a premium on improved performance, effective processes, effective systems and people management.”

In a 2022 interview with the Sowetan, Mothibi emphasised the unit’s independence.

“Our findings are informed by evidence — not by who and so on.”

Whether he is the right man for the job

Political parties have responded with varying degrees of support and concern.

The DA welcomed Mothibi’s qualifications but raised concerns about his age.

“At 63 years of age, he has an extremely limited opportunity to make any impact at all,” the party said, adding that it was “appalled by the president’s handling of the process”.

Meanwhile, Portfolio Committee Chairperson Xola Nqola welcomed the appointment.

He said the appointment “comes at a critical time when the strengthening of the criminal justice system remains central to restoring public confidence”.

The MK party criticised the appointment as “pre-orchestrated, politically deliberate”.

It cited concerns about timing, given Mothibi’s SIU findings on the Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal.

Additionally, the EFF noted the appointment but made clear, “This appointment is not an endorsement.

“Advocate Mothibi will be judged only on outcomes, not history, promises, or explanations.”

The IFP offered its full support, saying “Mothibi’s track record speaks for itself”.

The party described him as someone who “has demonstrated integrity, independence and a resolute commitment to the rule of law”.

