Four treated after chemical incident in Montague Gardens [VIDEO]

An orange vapour cloud hovered over the area following the chemical incident.

At least four people have been treated for minor injuries following the chemical incident in Cape Town.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services responded to calls of smoke emanating from Ecowize in Montague Gardens at about 3:30pm on Monday.

Orange vapour

Photos posted on social media showed an orange vapour cloud hovering over the area following the chemical incident.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said the first responding officer immediately recognised that it was a chemical incident.

“Apart from evacuating the building, an isolation area was established as well as a 300 metre containment area. The Hazmat Technicians arrived on scene and will do a visual inspection to verify any thermal signatures and chemical reactions.

“They will be wearing fully encapsulated suits in order to work in the prevailing conditions. At this stage, four patients have been treated – one of whom has been transported to a nearby medical facility for further care,” Carelse said.

Suspected chemical fire in Montague Gardens (Koeberg Road side), Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/GRr0baOk71 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 12, 2026

ALSO READ: Kruger National Park a no-go after severe weather lashes Limpopo and Mpumalanga: What you need to know

Assessment

Late on Monday evening, Carelse said the hazmat technicians completed their assessment.

“The temperature of the container at the centre of today’s reaction has started stabilising. As it cools down, the chemical reaction will stop. The vapour cloud that hung over the area has dissipated, and the area is deemed safe. The building has been ventilated and handed over to the owners.

“The scene was handed over to the owners,” Carelse said.

Western Cape fires

Meanwhile, firefighters are monitoring the Western Cape for flare-ups after a week that saw at least 10 major blazes, devastating nearly 90 000 hectares of land and damaging 45 structures.

Firefighters battled the heat and strong winds throughout the weekend to contain the fire.

Much of the Western Cape is still smouldering, and the province remains on high alert, despite many areas having relative control over the potential dangers.

Light drizzle on Monday morning assisted firefighting efforts, with crews on the ground monitoring the situation as they conduct mop-up operations.

ALSO READ: Mossel Bay fire: Municipality issues strong warnings