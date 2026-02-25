Fraud and theft charges rock West Pack founder

Criminal charges escalate bitter dispute over loans, shares and alleged VAT irregularities after retailer's dramatic business rescue exit.

Charges of fraud and theft have been laid against West Pack founder Cris da Silva after the retailer exited business rescue in 2024, marking a sharp escalation in what has become a bitter dispute over loans, share cessions and soured business relationships.

The company bailed from business rescue after Joburg businessman Mohamed Carim settled much of its debt and stepped in to purchase the brand and its assets.

However, the deal went south.

West Pack founder faces fraud and theft charges

The Citizen is investigating a series of allegations between the parties, including claims of fabricated VAT invoices, undisclosed conflicts of interest and the alleged siphoning of millions during the administrative pause through a company Suprapack.

Late last year, charges were laid against Da Silva at the Norwood police station.

The complaint, brought by Carim, set out the basis for a criminal case linked to the broader West Pack and Petzone saga.

Carim claims he lent the retailer millions which were never repaid, allegedly as a result of multiple misrepresentations.

According to the affidavit accompanying the complaint, Carim advanced funding to Da Silva in 2023, initially secured by properties and later through the cession of shares.

Legal authority

Carim alleged Da Silva did not have the legal authority to cede those shares.

Further allegations now centre on Suprapack, a company that allegedly supplied fast-moving consumer goods to Crespo Investments, a special purpose vehicle established by Carim to support West Pack Lifestyle’s liquidity during business rescue.

Carim alleged that Suprapack issued VAT invoices to Crespo that were internally signed off by a procurement manager who was also allegedly a director of Suprapack, which he described an undeclared conflict of interest.

Carim’s camp further alleged that the two directors of Suprapack were directly linked to WestPack and Petzone operations and were “fronting” for Da Silva.

An interim audit conducted by Carim’s accounting team allegedly identified about R16 million in what were described as suspicious transactions involving Suprapack.

Not VAT registered

The affidavit alleged VAT charged on Suprapack invoices was allegedly unlawful, as it was not VAT registered.

The Citizen has seen copies of some invoices. No VAT number appears on them, though VAT is reflected and calculated.

IRS Forensic Investigations’ Chad Thomas, who acts for Carim, confirmed a report was filed with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

Da Silva’s attorneys, Smit Sewgoolam Inc, declined to respond.

The firm confirmed it represents Da Silva but said it does “not intend to address the questions”.

Investigations ongoing

It added its failure to respond “should not be construed as an admission of any sort”.

The Citizen’s investigations are ongoing.

