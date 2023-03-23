News

23 Mar 2023
WATCH: Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana’s official residence on fire

Emergency services are on scene attending to the fire at the house on the corner of Brill and High streets in Bloemfontein.

Free State premier's official residence on fire. Photo: OFM News/Morgan Piek

The official residence of the newly appointed Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana is currently on fire.

The blaze was confirmed to OFM News by the premier’s office, who said the cause of the fire is as yet unknown.

The Mangaung Metro Municipality’s Fire and Rescue team is currently on the scene to put out the fire.

The spokesperson of Fire and Rescue, Braam van Zyl, said he will be able to give an update once the blaze has been extinguished. 

The South African Police Services (SAPS) are also on the scene to collect details.

Watch the video below:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A Google Maps image of the Free State premier’s residence on Brill Street, Westdene.

