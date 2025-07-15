Fresh foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in these municipalities

A fresh foot-and-mouth disease outbreak was reported in the Free State with a long list of municipalities in KZN still affected.

The department of agriculture has released an extensive list of municipalities still monitoring foot-and-mouth disease cases.

Foot-and-mouth outbreaks had been reported at 270 locations across six provinces as of July.

The department stated on Monday that 21 outbreaks had been resolved, while 249 were still being monitored.

New outbreak

The latest foot and mouth cases were reported in the Kroonstad veterinary area in the Moqhaka municipality.

The commercial farm was placed under quarantine on 8 July with the department confirming the case on 10 July.

“Trace-back activities are ongoing to determine the source of the infection, while farms in the surrounding 10km radius are undergoing surveillance to determine the possible extent of the spread,” said the department.

The outbreak in the Free State increases the number of provinces with foot-and-mouth cases to six.

Gauteng has registered 32 outbreaks, with the North West and Mpumalanga recording four and three.

The Eastern Cape has 40 to date, while the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been the most affected with 191 outbreaks.

KZN correction

On Monday, the department issued a correction on the lifting of restrictions on quarantined farms and municipalities.

“The names of certain areas that still fall under the disease management area were omitted. We sincerely apologise for any confusion caused,” the department said.

These entire municipalities in KZN are still part of the quarantine area:

Big Five Hlabisa local municipality;

Mtubatuba local municipality;

Nongoma local municipality;

Ulundi local municipality;

Umhlabuyalingana local municipality;

Jozini local municipality;

Pongola local municipality;

Abaqulusi local municipality;

Umfolozi local municipality;

uMhlathuze local municipality;

Mthonjaneni local municipality;

Nqutu local municipality;

Nkandla local municipality;

uMlalazi local municipality; and

Mandeni local municipality.

These locations are also part of the quarantine area:

Emadlangeni local municipality, south of the R34 from the R33;

Newcastle local municipality, south of the R34 up to and east of the N11;

Dannhauser local municipality east of the N11 and north of the R68;

Endumeni local municipality, north of the R68 and east of the R33;

Msinga local municipality, east of the R33;

UMvoti local municipality, east of the R33 up to the R74 and north of the R74;

Maphumulo local municipality, north-east of the R74;

Ndwedwe local municipality, east of the R74; and

KwaDukuza local municipality, north-east of the R74 up to the N2 and west to the N2 up to Mandeni local municipality.

NOW READ: Farmers ‘on the edge’ over crippling foot and mouth disease