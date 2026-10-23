Fuel levy relief welcomed but not enough, say critics and EFF

Many are relieved by the fuel relief announcement, which will reduce the general fuel levy, but others are sceptical.

While many people were relieved by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement of R10 billion temporary fuel relief in the 2026 medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), which will reduce the general fuel levy by R3 per litre for diesel and R1.50 per litre for petrol from 4 November to 1 December, others were sceptical.

The EFF said fuel relief announced on the eve of local government elections was a ploy to win votes and not a plan.

EFF says fuel levy cut is a ploy to win votes

“There is no structural answer to the rising fuel prices and it ends in early December, which will send workers into the festive season with empty pockets.”

On the other hand, Freedom Front Plus chief spokesperson for finance Wouter Wessels said it will provide some relief, but not enough.

AfriForum spokesperson Louis Boshoff said that this reduction must be accompanied by more fundamental reforms regarding how the government utilises tax revenue.

AgriSA CEO Johann Kotze said fuel relief was an important intervention to ease pressure on agricultural production costs and food prices. It comes at a critical time for South African agriculture, on the eve of the summer grain planting and summer fruit production seasons.

AgriSA CEO says fuel relief important intervention to ease pressure

“With El Nino conditions expected to bring heightened climatic risks and fertilizer and fuel costs that have remained persistently high throughout the year, producers are entering this crucial production period under considerable financial pressure,” he said.

“Against this backdrop, the fuel relief is particularly welcome. Diesel is a major input across agricultural operations and the entire food system.

“The intervention will provide much-needed relief at a time when farmers are making critical production and investment decisions.

“The MTBPS contains a number of sensible decisions, but on their own, these cannot fully alleviate the plight of consumers,” he added.