G20 summit: Major road closures to hit Gauteng this weekend

Gauteng residents can expect extensive traffic disruptions this weekend as authorities roll out joint traffic operations for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The Gauteng Provincial Joint Operations Centre (JOC) confirmed that enforced rolling closures will take place across Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

The operations will run from 7.30am to 10am and 5pm to 8pm on 22 and 23 November, affecting several major highways, interchanges and business hubs.

Highways to face rolling closures

According to the JOC, the G20 Leaders’ Summit will affect major routes across Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Authorities will implement rolling closures on the N1 between Atterbury Road and Rand Show Road, the N3 North and South flyovers, and the N12 from Elands interchange to Diepkloof interchange.

The M1 will also be affected, with closures from Buccleuch interchange to Golden Highway.

Other impacted corridors include the R21 South between Atlas Road and Voortrekker Road, as well as the R24/N12 conjunction, covering R24 West and the N12 West junction.

Alternative routes

According to the City of Joburg, motorists are urged to use the following alternative routes:

Use M57 as an alternative to the R21 between Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

For east-west travel, use smaller regional roads through Germiston, Kempton Park,

or Bedfordview instead of R24/N12.

In the Roodepoort area, use Beyers Naudé Drive, Christiaan De Wet Road, Ontdekkers Road instead of Hendrick Potgieter Road.

Within Fourways, use Main Road, Cedar Road and Witkoppen Road

Within Sandton/Rosebank/Parktown, use side streets parallel to Jan Smuts, Oxford, or Rivonia Road, such as Corlett Drive, Sandton Drive, 11th Avenue

In the south of Johannesburg, Riverlea, Nasrec and Ormonde View, use Chris Hani Road, Main Reef Road, Crownwood Road (Fordsburg–Crown Mines) Soweto Highway, N17, Aerodrome Road and Adcock Ingram Road.

Key Gauteng hubs under restriction

The province’s busiest commercial precincts will face “significant restrictions”, including Sandton, Melrose Arch, Rosebank, Fourways, Nasrec and Roodepoort.

Sandton, already a high-security zone for the summit, will experience a full shutdown of Grayston Drive on 22 November from 4am to 10am.

Meanwhile, authorities confirmed that Golden Highway will be closed from 19 November as part of early lockdown operations.

Motorists are advised to avoid all affected routes or leave far earlier than usual. The JOC urged residents to “plan ahead, expect delays and use alternate routes”.

“These measures are essential to enhance public safety, enforce traffic compliance, and support ongoing traffic law enforcement initiatives, including vehicle inspections and congestion management,” the city said.

