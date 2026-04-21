Gardee family demands Manamela testify under oath before Madlanga Commission

Hillary Gardee, the daughter of Economic Freedom Fighters Deputy President Godrich Gardee, was shot and killed in 2022.

Lawyers for the family of Hillary Gardee, daughter of EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee, have demanded that suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Daphney Manamela appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and testify under oath.

The call follows Manamela’s explosive media briefing on Sunday, where she accused colleagues and national police commissioner Fannie Masemola of presiding over a captured policing system.

Claims

She alleged that politicians and business figures manipulate investigations, move dockets illegally, and bribe officers.

Manamela further claimed police in Mpumalanga interfere in probes into political killings, illegal mining, extortion, and human trafficking.

Madlanga Commission

The Gardee family believes her testimony could expose why the investigation into Hillary’s murder stalled and whether powerful individuals shielded suspects.

In a letter to the Commission’s secretary, Godrich Gardee said the allegations confirm long‑held suspicions of interference and obstruction.

“The allegations now placed in the public domain materially affect both the criminal process and the pending civil litigation, including issues of state liability, negligence and/or misconduct of officials and causation relating to the failure to apprehend the suspect timeously.”

Urgent action

The family stressed its direct interest in the case and demanded urgent action.

“We confirm that we act on behalf of the Gardee family, who are also plaintiffs in civil proceedings currently pending before the High Court of South Africa, Mpumalanga Division, Mbombela under Case No: 5124/2023,” the letter stated.

Missing

Hillary Gardee went missing on 29 April 2022 near the Nelspruit Plaza taxi rank, metres from the police station.

Her body was found on 3 May in a timber plantation outside Mbombela. Three suspects were arrested, but one, Rassie Nkune, remains at large.

Manamela alleged Nkune was aided by a top official to evade arrest.

Probe

In April 2023, charges against Nkune and three co‑accused were provisionally withdrawn after a key witness vanished.

The EFF launched its own probe, accusing police of gross incompetence after failing to detect Hillary’s gunshot wound at the crime scene.