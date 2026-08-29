Gauteng ambulance crew shot at on N1 near Pretoria while transporting patient

Gauteng Health department condemned the attack, and urged residents to assist law enforcement in tracking down the suspects.

Two Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officials survived an armed attack early on Saturday morning while transporting a patient along the N1 highway.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the incident and condemned it in a statement.

“The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) condemns in the strongest terms the armed attack on two Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel while performing their duties in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, 29 August,” Mabona said.

Ambulance spiked near Phumlani Plaza

The crew had been moving a patient from Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital to Jubilee Hospital when their vehicle was targeted.

According to Mabona, the ambulance was allegedly spiked on the N1 shortly after Phumlani Plaza at around 1:30am.

“The crew stopped to assess the vehicle, but while doing so, two male suspects approached the ambulance and fired shots,” he said.

The paramedics fled to safety, with one taking cover nearby and the other driving off in the vehicle, Mabona explained.

Patient transferred safely despite ordeal

Emergency services were quickly alerted after the shooting.

Mabona said Gauteng EMS management, additional crews and the South African Police Service (Saps) all responded to the scene.

The patient being transported was not injured in the crossfire.

“The patient remained stable, was transferred to another ambulance and safely transported to Jubilee Hospital,” Mabona confirmed.

Both officials were later taken for medical evaluation. The department, according to Mabona, has since activated its employee wellness services to support them.

Department appeals for public support against EMS attacks

Mabona raised concerns about the ongoing danger paramedics face while on duty.

“We are deeply concerned that EMS personnel, who work around the clock to save lives and provide essential medical services, continue to face violence while carrying out their duties,” he said.

He warned that such attacks have consequences that extend beyond the immediate victims.

“Attacks on EMS personnel do not only endanger healthcare workers, but also delays emergency services and place patients who urgently need medical attention at risk,” Mabona said.

The department urged residents to assist law enforcement in tracking down the suspects and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting frontline staff.