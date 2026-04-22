Gauteng braces for week of storms – motorists warned of flood risks

Parts of the country have experienced inclement weather conditions that started over the weekend.

Gauteng motorists have been urged to take precautions, as severe weather is expected to persist for the rest of the week.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said the City of Johannesburg is currently experiencing “intense and unstable” weather conditions.

Warnings

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued updated warnings for Tuesday, 21 April 2026, predicting persistent heavy rain, localised flooding, and the possibility of severe thunderstorms affecting Gauteng province throughout the week.

Parts of the country have experienced inclement weather conditions that started over the past weekend.

Guidelines

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged all motorists to prioritise safety by following these guidelines:

Reduce Speed: Wet roads greatly increase stopping distances.

Visibility: Keep headlights on at all times to ensure visibility to other road users.

Following Distance: Increase the gap between your vehicle and the one in front.

Avoid Hazards: Do not attempt to cross bridges or roads where water is flowing over the surface.

High-risk Areas and flood-prone zones

Fihla warned that heavy rainfall has historically caused rapid flooding along several major routes.

Motorists should stay alert or seek alternative routes when travelling near:

Major Highways: N1 at Maraisburg, M1 North Double Decker (CBD), and N3 at Linksfield Road.

Midrand & Sunninghill: Allandale Road, Olifantsfontein Road, Pretoria Main Road, Leeuwkop Road, and Witkoppen Road (Paulshof).

Sandton & Bryanston: Belgrave Bridge and roads near the Jukskei River.

Soweto: Klipspruit Valley Road (Orlando West), Moroka Nancefield Road (Mofolo South), and Mzilikazi Street (Mofolo Central).

Lenasia: Abu Baker Asvat Drive.

Alexandra: Roosevelt Road and areas adjacent to the Jukskei River banks.

Shallow water

“Motorists are reminded that even shallow-looking water can have enough force to sweep a vehicle off the road. We strongly encourage the public to stay informed by monitoring real-time traffic updates and official weather alerts to ensure safer travel within the city and surrounding areas,” Fihla said.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane Emergency Service has also warned communities to exercise caution after a level 4 warning was issued by Saws.