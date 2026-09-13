Gauteng crime stats: Murder down, but no room for complacency

Firearms were involved in 652 murder cases in Gauteng.

Gauteng’s Community Safety Committee has hailed a double‑digit drop in the murder rate and other crimes, but warned that the province cannot afford complacency, insisting every statistic must translate into safer streets and homes.

The Committee received the 1st Quarter Crime Statistics for the 2026/27 financial year, covering April to June 2026, from Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Fred Kekana last week.

Gauteng crime stats

The statistics showed reductions across several key crime categories, including Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), which declined by 9.1%; contact-related crimes by 3.2%; property-related crimes by 2.7%; and other serious crimes by 0.6%.

Committee chairperson Bandile Masuku said the 10.7% reduction in murder is particularly significant and represents meaningful progress in efforts to protect lives across Gauteng.

“The Committee, however, emphasised that behind every percentage point is a human life, a family and a community.

“The ultimate measure of success cannot simply be declining numbers on a spreadsheet, but whether residents are actually safer in their homes, on the streets, at public transport facilities and in their communities,” Masuku said.

Firearms

While Masuku welcomed the recovery of 282 firearms during the period under review, including 22 rifles and nine shotguns, as part of ongoing law-enforcement operations, he said the continued prevalence of firearms in murder cases remains a major concern.

“Firearms were involved in 652 murder cases in Gauteng during the period under review, highlighting the devastating role that illegal and uncontrolled firearms continue to play in the province’s violent crime crisis.

“The Committee will continue to advocate for a Gun-Free Gauteng, recognising that every illegal firearm removed from circulation reduces the potential for further loss of life and contributes towards safer communities,” Masuku said.

Visible policing

Masuku stressed that visible policing, targeted operations and effective investigations must remain central to Gauteng’s crime-fighting strategy.

“Despite the overall positive provincial picture, the Committee expressed serious concern about the performance of the Honeydew Police Station, which was identified as the worst-performing police station in Gauteng and the fourth-worst-performing police station nationally.

“The Committee believes this situation cannot be allowed to persist. A provincial reduction in crime means little to residents living in communities where crime remains unacceptably high,” Masuku said.

Dedicated intervention

Masuku said the Committee has called for a special, dedicated intervention at Honeydew Police Station to identify the factors contributing to its poor performance and implement a clear, measurable turnaround strategy.