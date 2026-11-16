Gauteng Dept for Roads installs CCTV in attempt to monitor traffic signal vandalism and theft

CCTV cameras have been installed at selected intersections recording incidents of vandalism and theft.

The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has installed improved CCTV coverage at selected intersections in the province.

This is to strengthen monitoring and help identify and record incidents of vandalism and theft affecting traffic signals and other public infrastructure.

Diale-Tlabela emphasised that protecting public infrastructure requires a collective effort involving government, law enforcement agencies, and communities.

“We cannot allow the vandalism and theft of public infrastructure to undermine the services we provide to our people,” Diale-Tlabela said.

“Traffic signals and related infrastructure are essential for road safety and the efficient movement of traffic.”

“We are introducing technological interventions to strengthen monitoring, but we also need the support of law enforcement and communities to protect these assets and ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” she added.

‘Illegal dumping’

The transport department has acknowledged that illegal dumping, overgrown vegetation, settlement encroachment, and vandalism continue to affect road reserves and the overall condition of the road network.

The MEC further called on communities to play an active role in protecting public infrastructure and maintaining clean and safe road environments.

“We appeal to communities to refrain from illegal dumping, report vandalism, and work with government to safeguard our road reserves.”

Infrastructure projects

“Road infrastructure belongs to all of us, and its protection is a shared responsibility,” Diale-Tlabela said.

“We must build a culture of responsibility and accountability if we are to sustain the improvements we are making,” the MEC added.

Procurement processes

The department has also completed the first phase of the procurement process to appoint a panel of contractors for a three-year period.

The finalisation of quotation processes is underway, with implementation anticipated to commence in early December 2026.

According to Diale-Tlabela, this arrangement is expected to strengthen the department’s maintenance capacity and improve its ability to respond more efficiently to road maintenance requirements.

“Other priority road projects are being closely monitored to ensure implementation challenges are addressed, and project commitments are met,” the MEC added.

“We recognise that the conditions of our road infrastructure have a direct impact on the daily lives of our people.”

She further explained that it affects how communities travel, how businesses operate, and how efficiently goods and services move across the province.

Interventions

“We are, therefore, prioritising interventions that respond to the most urgent road maintenance needs.”

The department has recently completed maintenance interventions on several priority road sections, including Mogogelo Road, Graham Road, Makapan Road, R548, R28, R553, D1132, R103, K46, Cedar Road, and Winnie Mandela Drive.

These roads were prioritised due to significant deterioration and concerns raised by road users and affected communities.

“The completion of these priority sections is encouraging, but we recognise that more work remains to be done,” MEC Diale-Tlabela concluded.