Gauteng education MEC mourns Dan Radebe Primary pupils after pond drowning

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the two Grade 5 pupils' drowning, after their bodies were discovered in a water pond.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has conveyed condolences to the families of two Dan Radebe Primary School pupils whose bodies were discovered in a water pond on Friday.

Friends Samkelo France, 10, and Molefe Kgasi, 11, were reported missing on Thursday after they failed to return home to Duduza the previous day.

The Grade 5 pupils’ bodies were discovered during an Emergency Services’ search and rescue mission, in what the community described as a large, rain-filled pit that is unsecured and unmarked.

The pond was reportedly formed by excavations at a nearby construction site and has allegedly become a hazardous attraction for informal swimming for children in the area.

‘A heartbreaking incident’

“This is a heartbreaking incident. Losing young lives in this manner is devastating not only for the families, but for the school community and the province as a whole,” Chiloane said in a statement on Monday.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the parents, teachers, classmates, and friends of these learners,” the MEC added.

ALSO READ: Santaco mourns deaths of pupils in Eastern Cape floods

The Gauteng Department of Education says its Psycho-Social Support Unit has been dispatched to the primary school to provide trauma counselling and support to the affected pupils, teachers, and family members.

A family’s plea

Speaking to the local radio station EKFM on Friday, France’s aunt Ntombi Thusi said the families don’t want any parent to go through the pain of losing their children in a similar way.

“It’s not a place where the children should’ve been swimming. My plea is for a plan to be made for that area to be closed, because there are still going to be more injuries and deaths if…”

On Friday, the school announced France and Kgasi’s deaths with a heartfelt post on Facebook.

‘Their memories will live forever ’

“Their gentle spirits, kind hearts, and joyful presence will be deeply missed by their classmates, teachers, and the entire school community. Though their journey on earth has ended far too soon, their memories will forever live on in our hearts,” the school shared.

“We extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones during this difficult time. May you find comfort in the love that surrounds you and the light your children brought into our lives. Rest peacefully, Samkelo and Molefe. Gone too soon, but never forgotten.”

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NOW READ: WATCH: Video of pupil allegedly assaulted by KZN police during protest under investigation