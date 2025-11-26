Gauteng food supplier serving 8 000 meals a day to remain closed due to E.coli

No timeline for the reopening of the manufacturer was given as the Gauteng Department of Health provided an update on food complaints.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDH) will continue to make alternative food arrangements for hospital patients.

The department on Tuesday night provided an update on the situation at its Tshwane-based food manufacturer that has been experiencing sanitation issues.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow MEC for Health, Jack Bloom, had last week alerted the public to possible food shortages at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, after receiving complaints from patients.

Breakfast and dinner were being served to patients as usual, but they were only receiving a single cheese sandwich for lunch.

E.coli in water supply

MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko confirmed on Tuesday that inspections conducted by the Tshwane municipality had been concluded.

“Masakane Cook Freeze Factory will be temporarily closed. E.coli contamination was detected in the municipal water supply to the factory,” stated the MEC.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department had not received any reports of illnesses linked to meals from the factory, adding that contingencies were now in place to meet patients’ needs.

“Alternative nutritional meal options” are to be prepared by hospital food service teams, the MEC said.

The department confirmed that the factory will be cleaned, a new water purification plant will be installed, and food safety protocol training will be given to staff

However, no reopening date was given.

“We do not have a specific timeline as to when the cook freeze factory will resume full operations,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

“I want to emphasise that there are no patients who are currently starving within our health facilities,” she concluded.

Six hospitals affected

Bloom received complaints on 18 November about the poor quality of the lunches being served to patients.

At that stage, the food factory was already closed due to suspected E. coli contamination, with a nurse telling Bloom the problem had started the week prior.

Families had brought their own food to the hospital, as the hospital lunches consisted of “a slice of bread with margarine and cheese”.

Masakhane Cook Freeze Factory supplied roughly 8 000 plated meals a day to six hospitals and 17 community health centres in the province.

“It is shameful that a provincial food facility is closed because of contaminated food. This is due to poor management and underinvestment in new machinery,” Bloom concluded.

