Gauteng government vows to dismantle criminal syndicates after DJ Warras murder

Acting Gauteng Premier Jacob Mamabolo said a stronger and more coordinated effort is needed to fight criminal networks in Gauteng

The Gauteng Provincial Government welcomed the apprehension of two suspects in connection to the murder of Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock, and vowed to make the province safer.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe on Monday confirmed that two people had been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder.

DJ Warras was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD on 16 December 2025. His security company had been working in the CBD to take back control of hijacked buildings.

Gauteng government vows to fight crime

“We find it distressing that his admirable stand against criminal activities and his commitment to the building of a crime-free city are believed to have cost him his life,” the Gauteng government said.

It said his murder should serve as a line in the sand for the government.

“This tragedy will galvanise the provincial government and municipal authorities to expedite the ongoing efforts to dismantle the scourge of hijacked buildings and the violent syndicates that control them.”

The government claimed the apprehension of two suspects is a sign that it is fighting criminality in Gauteng.

“Police detective units in the province have consistently demonstrated their capacity to crack complex cases through meticulous intelligence operations and investigative work. This dedication is the foundation on which we will build a safer province.”

Government takes stand after murder of DJ Warras

Acting Premier Jacob Mamabolo reaffirmed that the murder of DJ Warras must serve as a moment where the government takes a stand.

“We are resolved that from this profound loss must emerge a stronger, more coordinated, and relentless effort to dismantle the criminal networks that undermine the security and prosperity of Gauteng residents,” he said.

However, Mathe on Monday emphasised that the suspects had not been arrested yet, and were only taken in for questioning.

“We have not yet arrested. It’s questioning this morning, and they are being questioned by our detectives. They will then provide us with an update on whether they will affect the arrest,” she said.

