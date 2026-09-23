Gauteng Health advances hospital upgrades, new facilities

Despite the progress, the department acknowledged that infrastructure needs remain substantial, particularly at older facilities.

The Gauteng Department of Health is advancing plans for a new academic hospital, a 300-bed mother and child unit extension and critical infrastructure upgrades at several public hospitals across the province.

The department reported progress in healthcare infrastructure delivery during the 2025/26 financial year.

On Tuesday, it said it would build on this progress by advancing further infrastructure projects during the 2026/27 financial year.

Gauteng hospitals undergo infrastructure upgrades

The department reported several refurbishment and repair projects at major hospitals during the 2025/26 financial year.

These included Ward 09 at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, the Breast Clinic at Helen Joseph Tertiary Hospital, Ward 6.3 and the Neonatal Ward at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, as well as the Neonatal Ward at Tembisa Hospital.

Ward 11 at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital also underwent refurbishment, alongside critical repairs at the facility.

The department said these projects were “contributing to improved facility functionality and conditions for healthcare delivery”.

It added that the upgrades supported the Gauteng government’s priority of improving hospital and clinic services and expanding access to quality healthcare.

Acute mental-health capacity also increased from 549 to 565 beds during the reporting period, strengthening capacity in an area of growing healthcare need.

New hospital and 300-bed extension planned

The department is advancing infrastructure interventions to address ageing facilities, expand capacity and improve the reliability of critical services.

At Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, plans include developing a new academic hospital following an undertaking made after an oversight visit by the Presidency and the Ministry of Health in June 2025.

Meanwhile, Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital is set for a 300-bed extension to its mother and child unit.

The planned developments also include constructing bulk stores and refurbishing the hospital’s mortuary to meet occupational health and safety standards.

The department confirmed that the relevant infrastructure motivations for the Tembisa projects had been approved.

Hospitals to receive critical infrastructure upgrades

At Steve Biko Academic Hospital, a generator switchgear replacement project is under way to improve the reliability and resilience of its emergency power supply.

The department has also prioritised replacing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

It is also exploring public-private partnerships to support some of its capital infrastructure needs, complementing government investment and mobilising additional resources for public healthcare infrastructure.

Ageing facilities remain a challenge

Despite the progress, the department acknowledged that infrastructure needs remain substantial, particularly at older facilities.

“The GDoH acknowledges that infrastructure needs remain substantial, particularly at older facilities, and that sustained capital and maintenance investment is required to address these challenges,” it said.

The department said infrastructure needs were identified and prioritised according to available budgets and the urgency of clinical requirements, with priority projects submitted annually to Provincial Health Infrastructure for implementation.