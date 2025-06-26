Gauteng health officials raise alarm over baby abductions

The department said the incidents highlight the need for heightened vigilance regarding the care of children.

The Gauteng Department of Health has raised the alarm following the abduction of two infants from public health facilities in the province.

The department stated that both babies were safely recovered and reunited with their parents, thanks to the maximum security and CCTV surveillance, as well as the collaboration between staff and law enforcement authorities.

Abduction

The first of the two abductions occurred on 12 May 2025 at the Alexandra Community Health Centre, where a one-month-old infant went missing from the Paediatric Outpatient Department (POD) after the mother briefly stepped away and left the baby in the care of a stranger.

“The woman and the baby were captured on CCTV cameras exiting the premises. Swift action by security personnel and Saps led to the safe recovery of the baby,” the Gauteng Health Department said.

Second abduction

The second case occurred on 23 June 2025 at the Winnie Mandela Clinic in Kaalfontein, involving a mother who had brought her three-day-old baby for a postnatal checkup.

“Shockingly, the mother left her child on a changing table in the bathroom, where an unknown woman offered to assist. Upon returning, both the woman and the infant were gone,” the department said.

“The matter was immediately reported to the police, CCTV footage was reviewed, and a photo of the suspect was circulated. As a result, the baby was found and returned safely to the family, and the suspect is now in police custody.”

Heightened vigilance

The department stated that, despite the maximum security at health facilities and CCTV camera surveillance, the incidents underscore the need for heightened vigilance in the care of children.

“We are seeing a trend where parents place their trust in strangers, often during vulnerable moments within health facilities. While we strive to offer a safe and caring environment, we wish to emphasise the importance of vigilance and personal responsibility when it comes to the safety of children,” said Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

“We therefore urge all parents and guardians to never leave their children unattended; do not entrust your baby to a stranger, no matter how friendly or helpful they may seem.”

Nkomo-Ralehoko said it is essential for parents or guardians to inform the staff immediately if they need assistance or need to step away from their child.

