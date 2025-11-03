Gauteng Health launches STI prevention drive targeting men

The department will strengthen condom distribution campaigns and intensify targeted prevention interventions for populations at higher risk

The Gauteng Department of Health has stepped up efforts to curb the spread of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) through intensified screening, education and treatment campaigns targeting men in high-risk areas.

According to the department, the initiative includes screening and case finding at men’s clinics, workplaces, tertiary institutions and voluntary medical male circumcision sites.

“STIs are infections that are primarily spread through sexual contact, affecting individuals of all ages,” the department said.

It warned that many infections often go unnoticed because they can be asymptomatic, leading to delayed diagnosis and severe health complications.

Alarming rise in STI cases

The department revealed a sharp increase in Male Urethritis Syndrome (MUS) cases over the past five years, rising from 55 783 cases in 2020 to more than 80 000 in 2024.

“These statistics highlight the urgency for public health interventions and community engagement programmes,” the statement said.

During a sitting of the Gauteng provincial legislature, MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department will expand the reach of its services through mobile clinics and outreach efforts in high transmission areas.

Expanding access through outreach programmes

“The department will continue to expand the reach of health services through community mobile clinics and outreach programmes in high transmission areas, implemented through Corner to Corner and Township, Informal settlements and Hostels (TISH) programmes, hotspots and institutions of higher learning,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

She added that the department will strengthen condom distribution campaigns and intensify targeted prevention interventions for populations at higher risk, such as men who have sex with men.

HIV prevention and treatment efforts

As part of broader sexual health initiatives, the rollout of the “1.1 million ART campaign” is underway.

The campaign seeks to place 1.1 million people living with HIV but not yet on treatment onto antiretroviral therapy (ART) by the end of 2025.

Through expanded coverage of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for those at risk, the department said it has already recorded progress.

“The rate for HIV test positive cases aged 15 years and older decreased from 4.6% in 2020 to 1.3% in 2024,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

The MEC encouraged residents to take proactive steps toward their sexual health.

“We will continue to utilise numerous platforms, including social media, community radio stations and provide health education during clinic visits, while participating in community-led programmes,” she said.

Community members are urged to visit healthcare facilities regularly for screening and early treatment to prevent the spread of infections.

