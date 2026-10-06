Gauteng health says family of toddler at Steve Biko Hospital owes nothing

Children under six do not pay for hospital services.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has dismissed media reports that the family of a two-year-old boy owes a large medical bill for his treatment at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

Health spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Monday that the family was not liable for the amount reported.

This follows reports that the family of toddler Peyton Wahl owed the facility after he had reportedly suffered severe burns.

According to reports, the boy fell into a bathtub filled with hot water.

The family was reported to owe almost R700 000, but the health department has dismissed the claim.

Family not liable for the bill

According to Mabona, the reports about the boy’s classification and the alleged bill were wrong. He said the patient fell under the Hospital Group (HG) category.

“Accordingly, children under the age of six years are exempted from payment for hospital services, subject to the applicable provisions and regulations,” Mabona said.

He said this meant the family would not have to pay the bill.

“Therefore, the family is not liable for the alleged medical bill reported in the media,” Mabona said.

No fundraising campaign started

The department also addressed claims that the public was being asked to pay for the boy’s care.

“Furthermore, Steve Biko Academic Hospital has not initiated or requested any public fundraising campaign to raise funds for the patient’s medical treatment,” Mabona said.

He added that the department had noted the reports about the costs of the child’s treatment before issuing its clarification.

Department urges public to verify information

Mabona said the department remained committed to delivering healthcare in line with the law, its policies and public health rules.

“The GDoH remains committed to providing quality healthcare in accordance with applicable legislation, policies and public healthcare regulations, while protecting the privacy and dignity of all patients,” Mabona said.

He then asked journalists and the public to check facts with the department first.

“We appeal to the media and members of the public to verify information with the department before publishing or sharing reports that may cause unnecessary concern or confusion,” Mabona said.