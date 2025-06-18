Gauteng health warns of immunity gap in measles fight as cases rise

Gauteng Health has launched targeted school vaccination drives to curb rising measles cases, especially in hotspots like Mamelodi and Winterveld.

With 181 confirmed measles cases, the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) is ramping up school and community vaccination, focusing on hotspot areas and boosting surveillance to contain the outbreak.

The continued rise in measles cases across the province has revealed an immunity gap, particularly among children who are either not fully vaccinated or have never received the measles or rubella vaccine.

“We must close the immunity gap in our communities and prevent further spread of the highly contagious diseases, particularly measles and rubella,” said the Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

‘We must close the immunity gap’ – Health MEC

“Vaccination is simple and safe and is our best protection against harmful diseases. We encourage everyone to support our outreach teams and protect our children’s health.”

The department reported 181 laboratory-confirmed cases from 1 January to 13 June, with many cases originating from the Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni districts.

According to GDoH spokesperson Motalatale Modiba, in the latest reporting period, Gauteng recorded 15 new cases, with 10 of these reported in Tshwane, two in Johannesburg, two in Ekurhuleni, and one in the West Rand.

“The outbreak remains active in specific hotspot areas, including Mamelodi and Winterveld in Tshwane, where 35 and 10 cases have been reported, respectively,” Modiba said.

There have been 16 reported hospital admissions linked to measles in Tshwane, all of whom have since been discharged.

16 hospital admissions linked to measles in Tshwane

In response, the department has intensified its targeted vaccination campaign in schools, vaccinating more than 18 000 pupils to date across 15 schools in both Mamelodi and Winterveld.

Additionally, inter-facility immunisation has commenced, providing booster doses of measles-rubella to all age groups, regardless of their vaccination history.

GDoH reported that immunisation coverage for the second dose of the measles vaccine remains below 75% in both Johannesburg and Tshwane — well below the threshold needed to prevent outbreaks.

This has contributed to the steady increase in cases, including among individuals who had previously been vaccinated and even among some adults.

Modiba said the department launched a targeted response in the Johannesburg district, vaccinating close contacts and running outbreak campaigns in areas including Diepsloot, Midrand, Cosmo City, Hillbrow and Rosettenville.

Targeted response by department against measles outbreak

More than 3 500 people have received vaccinations in the district thus far, and additional campaigns are planned for busy community locations, such as Diepsloot and Cosmo City taxi ranks.

In Ekurhuleni, teams conducted targeted campaigns in Daveyton, Slovo Park, Tembisa, and Barcelona, where they have already vaccinated 560 children.

The West Rand and Sedibeng districts, while not currently experiencing outbreaks, remain on high alert.

“GDoH is working closely with districts to strengthen surveillance, ensure rapid response, and improve vaccination coverage. The department is expected to embark on a comprehensive four-week province-wide vaccination campaign as part of broader intervention activities,” Modiba said.

The MEC has called on all parents and guardians to ensure their children are immunised and to collaborate with health teams that run community and school campaigns.

Call for parents to vaccinate children

The department has instructed health facilities to isolate positive cases immediately and vaccinate their close contacts without delay.

“The public is reminded that individuals infected with measles must isolate at home for at least seven days to prevent further transmission. All suspected cases are provided with vitamin A supplements to reduce the risk of complications,” Modiba said.

