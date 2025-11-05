Gauteng Health warns of typhoid fever: here are the symptoms

The department said it has taken note of the new cases of typhoid fever in the Tshwane district.

With the outbreak of typhoid fever in the City of Tshwane, the Gauteng Health Department has warned residents to look out for symptoms of the infection, which can be life-threatening.

The department said it has taken note of the new cases of typhoid fever in the Tshwane district, including areas that had no cases last year.

Typhoid Fever cases

It said the total number of cases from 1 January to 31 October 2025 is 48, which is lower than the same period in 2024.

“Of the reported cases, Bronkhorstspruit accounts for 22 (46%), Hammanskraal for 17 (35%), with 8 cases in Pretoria West and 1 in Pretoria East.

“In the Hammanskraal region, the spread of typhoid fever has reached all areas, namely Sekampaneng Block C, Kanana Extension 2, Kanana Greenfield, Suurman Section 1, Suurman Ridge, Temba, Unit 7 and Mashimong,” the Gauteng Health Department said.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Health studying court ruling on radiation services to cancer patients

Causes

According to the Health Department, typhoid fever is caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi and can be life-threatening if untreated.

“The infection is primarily transmitted through food or water contaminated with the bacteria, often through faeces or food prepared by a person who is infected with typhoid, as well as watering crops with contaminated water.”

Precautions and symptoms

The department has urged the public to take precautions.

“In light of these cases, the public is urged to practice good hygiene by washing hands with soap and safe water before eating or preparing food, after using the toilet or changing a baby’s nappy and before breastfeeding or bathing children.

“In settings where water is not readily available, hand sanitisers containing at least 60% alcohol are recommended,” the Gauteng Health Department said.

The Gauteng Health Department added that individuals experiencing symptoms such as fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, headache, constipation, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and general body aches are urged to visit their nearest clinic or hospital for immediate medical attention.

ALSO READ: Court orders Gauteng Health to clear radiation oncology backlog at public hospitals