Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport calls for stronger partnerships in the public transport sector

'The question is no longer whether Africa should transform mobility, but how quickly and collaboratively'

The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has called for stronger collaboration, practical implementation, and bold investment to transform public transport across the African continent.

During the welcome address at the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) conference held on Wednesday, and noted that Africa’s rapid urbanisation presents both opportunities and challenges, making efficient, safe and integrated public transport essential for inclusive economic growth.

Collaborative systems to improve transport mobility

The MEC said that mobility is no longer simply about moving people from one place to another, but about connecting people to opportunities, education, healthcare, and employment, and improving their quality of life.

“The question is no longer whether Africa should transform mobility, but how quickly and collaboratively we can make it happen,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

Recognising the critical role public transporters play daily, MEC Diale-Tlabela reaffirmed that the minibus taxi industry remains the backbone of the South African public transport system, carrying many daily commuters.

Government’s investment in transport

She emphasised that the government remains committed to strengthening and modernising the sector through meaningful partnerships.

MEC Diale-Tlabela highlighted Gauteng’s commitment to building a modern transport system and outlined the province’s continued investment in integrated transport infrastructure, intelligent transport systems, road maintenance, digital licensing services and modern Driver Licence Testing Centres.

She also reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to expanding the Gautrain network through the Gautrain Management Agency to connect more communities, stimulate economic development, while supporting a more sustainable transport future.

“Africa is not short of strategies”

The MEC further urged transport stakeholders to ensure every investment delivers measurable improvements in accessibility, reliability, affordability and passenger experience, while maintaining safety as a non-negotiable priority.

“Africa is not short of strategies. Africa is ready for execution,” the MEC said.

She concluded by encouraging attendees to move beyond discussions, and to translate ideas into tangible projects that improve the lives of millions of Africans.