Gauteng MEC for Roads calls on taxi operators to verify their licences and applications

This comes after 529 operating licences were handed over to transport operators to improve regulatory compliance and strengthen passenger safety.

The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has appealed to all taxi operators who are not yet legally operating to apply for operating licences or verify the status of their applications.

This follows the handover of 529 operating licences to transport operators across all five regions of the province to improve regulatory compliance and strengthen passenger safety, while promoting a legally operated public transport industry.

Licence Handover

The handovers took place over two days last week at the Department’s Head Office and the Tshwane Regional offices in Koedoespoort, benefiting compliant minibus taxi and other public transport operators.

According to the department, the initiative forms part of the provincial government’s broader strategy to improve regulatory oversight, accelerate the processing of operating licence applications, address the existing backlog, and ensure that public transport operators conduct their business in accordance with the law.

Diale-Tlabela said these efforts are being intensified to ensure compliant operators receive their operating licences and the public transport sector meets the required regulatory standards.

Issued licences

“We have started issuing operating licences to taxi and other public transport operators across the province, and we will continue with these weekly handover programmes, reaching different regions of Gauteng,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

“We are committed to ensuring that public transport operators conduct their businesses legally.”

Noting that the Department is making progress in addressing the operating licence backlog and encouraged operators whose applications were still outstanding to engage directly with the Department to verify their status and regularise their operations.

Appeal to operators

“We are appealing to taxi operators who are not yet operating legally to visit our offices to apply for operating licences or verify the status of their applications,” she said.

“We want to assist operators to become compliant and ensure that they operate within the law.”

Diale-Tlabela emphasised that achieving a fully compliant public transport industry requires cooperation between government and operators.

The Operators Responsibility

She added that operators also have a responsibility to meet all regulatory requirements and hold valid operating documentation, while the department remains committed to improving application processing and addressing the backlog.

“We are addressing the backlog and remain committed to ensuring that every compliant operator receives their operating licence,” the MEC said.

“As the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, we will continue working to ensure that public transport operators conduct their businesses legally.”

She concluded by noting that the department will continue rolling out operating licence handover programmes across the five regions as part of ongoing efforts to promote a regulated, accountable and safer public transport industry.