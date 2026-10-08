Gauteng MEC for Roads says repeat offenders continue to operate taxis without proper licensing

Officers from the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate found a total of 46 minibus taxi drivers operating without valid driving licenses throughout the province.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has noted with serious concern the discovery of repeat driver offenders operating vehicles without valid licenses, a serious road safety issue that requires strict enforcement, education and stronger cooperation with the public transport sector.

This follows officers from the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) finding 46 minibus taxi drivers operating without valid driving licences across the province’s corridors.

Discontinuation notices

GTI officers conducted enforcement operations along major public transport corridors, focusing on roadworthiness, valid documentation, driver compliance and adherence to road traffic and public transport legislation.

Between 01 and 04 October 2026, officers issued 18 discontinuation notices across the province, including four in Tshwane, 10 in Ekurhuleni and four in Johannesburg.

“Law enforcement agencies, including GTI officers, have been directed to apply strict actions and enforce road traffic laws, without fear or favour,” the MEC said.

Unroadworthy taxis

Officers also discontinued 15 minibus taxis after finding them unroadworthy and posing a risk to passengers and other road users.

The MEC said that this action formed part of ongoing efforts to remove unsafe vehicles from public roads and promote compliance among public transport operators.

A total of 22 minibus taxis were found operating without valid licence discs during the operations.

Infringement notices

GTI officers issued 664 handwritten Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) infringement notices during the reporting period.

Meanwhile, officers processed a further 390 electronic infringement notices through e-Force devices, including 20 in Tshwane, 220 in Johannesburg and 150 in Ekurhuleni.

Officers also arrested a motorist found in possession of a stolen vehicle, while a further six (6) motorists were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).

Decisive action remains

These operations were conducted in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and other law-enforcement agencies as part of the department’s ongoing #RemoveSkorokoro campaign, aimed at improving road safety and strengthening compliance across the province.

“These latest results demonstrate the importance of sustained engagement and enforcement in identifying motorists and public transport operators who disregard road traffic laws,” Diale-Tlabela said.

“We will not allow regulatory non-compliance as well as non-adherence to road traffic laws that put the lives of passengers and other road users at risk.”

“Our officers will continue to take decisive action against motorists and operators who fail to meet the required safety and legal standards,” the MEC concluded.