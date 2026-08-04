Gauteng MEC Maile condemns fatal shooting of Michael Zulu Primary School teacher

The teacher was walking alongside a group of learners when he was attacked.

A 29‑year‑old teacher from Michael Zulu Primary School in Tsakane was shot dead while walking to school with learners, a brazen attack that Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile condemned as a devastating blow to classrooms and communities.

The teacher was gunned down on Monday, 3 August 2026 at about 7am.

Teacher shooting

According to preliminary information, the educator was walking alongside a group of learners when he was attacked at the corner of Dunge and Masinga Streets, less than one kilometre from the school.

Maile’s spokesperson, Onwabile Lubhelwana, said the MEC has expressed profound shock and sadness following the fatal shooting of the teacher.

Condolences

Lubhelwana said the motive for the shooting remains unknown, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) has opened an investigation.

“On behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Government, MEC Maile extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, his colleagues, learners and the entire Michael Zulu Primary School community.

“The loss of an educator is a profound tragedy, not only for the school but for society as a whole. Educators dedicate their lives to nurturing, mentoring and preparing the next generation, and no family or school should have to endure such a devastating loss,” Lubhelwana said.

Support

The Gauteng Education Department rolled out full psychosocial support, deploying trauma teams to assist learners, mobilising staff support structures, and arranging counselling through the PMD Unit, while working closely with the slain educator’s family to ensure they receive ongoing care.

Maile said the “tragic incident” is a painful reminder that the fight against crime cannot be left to law enforcement agencies alone.

“It requires a united societal response. Through our “It Takes a Village to Raise a Child” community outreach campaign, the Gauteng Department of Education continues to mobilise parents, communities, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, community policing forums, civil society and all spheres of government to work together to combat criminality, protect learners and educators, and create safer environments in and around our schools.

“Safe schools can only exist in safe communities. An attack on an educator is an attack on the future of our children and on the values that bind our communities together,” Maile said.

Criminality

Maile called on residents to reject criminality, cooperate with law enforcement authorities, report those responsible for violent crime and play an active role in “safeguarding our schools and neighbourhoods.”

Lubhelwana said Maile urged anyone with information that may assist the investigation to cooperate fully with SAPS so that those responsible are brought to justice.

The Department said it will continue to support the school community during this difficult period and remains committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that every learner and every educator can learn and work in an environment that is safe, secure and conducive to quality education.