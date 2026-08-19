Gauteng MEC warns compliance is not optional after 100 taxis found operating illegally

Inspectorate finds 46 minibuses operating without valid licence discs and 49 taxi drivers without valid driving licences.

During week-long operations by the Gauteng Traffic Inspectorate (GTI) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), officials found widespread non-compliance among taxi operators, including more than 100 minibus taxi drivers operating vehicles without valid documentation, while some were found driving unroadworthy vehicles.

The operations ran between 10 and 16 August, focusing on high-risk public transport corridors, with particular attention to roadworthiness, valid documentation, driver compliance and adherence to traffic and public transport legislation.

‘Compliance is not optional’

“Our message is clear: compliance is not optional,” Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said.

The Inspectorate identified 46 minibuses operating without valid licence discs, while 49 minibus taxi drivers were found operating without valid driving licences.

The MEC emphasised that this undermines road safety efforts and reiterated that only competent (licensed) drivers should be operating on public roads.

She added that she had intensified efforts to engage with the taxi industry to implement interventions that would ultimately stop this practice.

Removal of unsafe vehicles

11 minibuses were discontinued after being found to be unroadworthy and posing a safety risk to road users.

“Every unsafe vehicle removed from our roads represents a potential tragedy prevented,” Diale-Tlabela said.

“Public transport operators have a responsibility to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and that drivers are competent and licensed,” Diale-Tlabela added.

Non-Compliance

During high-impact stop-and-search operations across major metropolitan municipalities in Gauteng, police made one arrest for bribery after encountering an individual allegedly involved in traffic violations and criminal conduct.

These operations also resulted in 16 discontinuation notices being issued across the province, including in Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Sebokeng and Mogale City.

The extent of non-compliance was highlighted by GTI officers issuing 544 handwritten Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) infringement notices.

No compromise on road safety

She noted that the #RemoveSkoroskoro campaign aims to change behaviour and create a culture of compliance.

“We will not compromise on road safety.

“We will continue to enforce the law as the safety of every passenger and road user is a major priority,” Diale-Tlabela concluded.