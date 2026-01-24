Gauteng police deploy 110 contract detectives to solve decades-long cold cases

The appointments form part of a targeted intervention by Saps to revive investigations that have stalled over the years.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Gauteng has roped in 110 seasoned detectives to ramp up its crime-fighting capacity and tackle the longstanding backlog of cold cases, some dating back to 1998.

Former SAPS detectives who left the organisation for various reasons were targeted for specially created three-year contracts, renewable annually and subject to performance assessments.

The sleuths were officially welcomed on Wednesday at the Saps Provincial Head Office in Parktown by Major General Mbuso Khumalo, Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection, and Provincial Head for Crime Investigation Services, Brigadier Sello Sefoloshe.

The appointments form part of a targeted intervention by SAPS to address capacity constraints within detective services and to revive stalled investigations.

“The three-year contract posts were specifically created to recruit former Saps detectives who previously left the organisation for various reasons, ensuring that those re-employed already possess the necessary investigative experience,” Saps said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Police minister held liable after Grade 10 pupil shot by cop during Eastern Cape school protest

Where they will be deployed

The newly appointed detectives have been deployed across five policing districts in the province — Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, West Rand, Tshwane, and Sedibeng — where they will focus exclusively on investigating unresolved serious crimes.

These include cases of murder, rape, and robbery that have remained dormant for years, leaving families without answers and victims without closure.

Saps said the initiative is aimed at restoring confidence in the criminal justice system by prioritising long-outstanding cases and improving case resolution rates.

According to Saps, Communities affected by unresolved violent crimes are expected to benefit from renewed investigative attention, particularly in matters where evidence or leads were previously not fully pursued.

Long overdue justice

Major General Khumalo, working in conjunction with all district commissioners, will oversee and support the deployed detectives to ensure accountability and effectiveness in their work.

Saps leadership has emphasised that the focus will be on delivering tangible outcomes for victims and their families.

“The deployment of experienced detectives is intended to ensure that victims of crime receive the long-overdue justice they deserve,” Saps said.

The initiative comes amid ongoing public concern over crime levels in Gauteng and growing pressure on law enforcement to improve detection rates and bring closure to unresolved cases.

NOW READ: Saps paid R2.8bn in civil claims since 2022, faces R56.7bn in potential liability