Gauteng Health calls on everyone, especially men and boys, to challenge harmful attitudes and social norms.

Gauteng Health says rape and sexual assault survivors can go straight to a clinic, forensic centre or Thuthuzela Care Centre as 16 Days of Activism begins on Wednesday.

Health spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Wednesday the department is strengthening its response to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) through forensic services, survivor-centred care, psychosocial support and community awareness.

Survivors can go straight to a health facility

The department runs 27 designated Clinical Forensic Medical Services (CFMS) facilities and Thuthuzela Care Centres (TCCs), according to Mabona.

They offer clinical assessments, forensic medical examinations and support for medico-legal processes.

“Importantly, survivors of rape and sexual assault do not have to first visit a police station or open a criminal case before seeking medical assistance,” Mabona said.

Survivors can also visit their nearest public clinic, where health professionals start care, examine patients and arrange referrals.

“Survivors should never delay seeking medical attention because they are uncertain about the reporting process,” Mabona stressed.

Some treatments depend on timing. HIV post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) must start within 72 hours of exposure, and emergency contraception, injury treatment and forensic evidence collection are also available where needed.

“Early presentation is important because some interventions are time-sensitive,” Mabona explains.

Cases remain high across the province

Figures for the 2025/2026 financial year show 10 742 sexual offences, 5 808 domestic violence cases, 4 339 intimate partner violence cases and 71 trafficking cases.

“These figures demonstrate the continued demand for specialised services and the importance of strengthening prevention, early identification and access to appropriate care,” Mabona says.

The department also targets communities that need extra help.

In Tshwane, it names Dark City and surrounding areas as concerns because forensic cases, mainly child abuse and intimate partner violence, are rising.

“Reports of children presenting more than 72 hours after alleged sexual abuse, as well as concerns about child-on-child sexual offences, highlight the need for early identification, child protection, timely reporting and strengthened community awareness,” Mabona noted.

Men urged to lead change

This year’s campaign theme is “LETSEMA: Men, Women, Boys and Girls Working Together to End Gender-Based Violence and Femicide”.

It calls on everyone, especially men and boys, to challenge harmful attitudes and social norms.

“The GDoH also recognises that ending GBVF requires a change in behaviour and attitudes, particularly among men,” Mabona states.

The department’s Men’s Health Forum Awards, held on 24 November, honour male employees who lead on health, support colleagues and help prevent GBVF.

“Through such initiatives, the Department wants men to become positive role models in their families and communities, demonstrating that being a good man means respecting women and girls, rejecting violence, supporting survivors and raising boys who understand equality, dignity and responsibility,” Mabona added.

Communities called to act

The department has urged parents, educators, traditional and faith leaders, civil society groups and communities to create safe spaces where children can report abuse, survivors get support without judgement, and perpetrators face accountability.

“Survivors must not suffer in silence or delay accessing care,” Mabona urges.

Anyone who suffers sexual assault or domestic violence, or suspects child abuse, should seek help at a health facility.

“While 16 Days of Activism campaign provides an opportunity to intensify awareness and action, we emphasise that preventing and responding to GBVF is a year-round responsibility requiring sustained action, accountability and a collective commitment to protecting the lives, dignity and rights of women and children,” Mabona stated.