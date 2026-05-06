Gauteng RDP homes still have dangerous asbestos roofs after 30 years

Merafong and Kaalfontein residents risk disease as no government department takes responsibility or funds removal of banned asbestos roofing materials.

It is still unclear when the government will remove asbestos roofing from RDP houses across Gauteng.

Recently, it transpired that RDP houses that were built about 30 years ago in Merafong on the West Rand and in Kaalfontein near Midrand, Gauteng, still have asbestos roofing – placing residents at risk of contracting asbestos-related diseases.

Municipality refers questions to province, which blames national government

Surprisingly, the government officials contacted about the matter seem not to know which department is responsible for addressing the problem.

Concerning the Merafong asbestos crisis, the municipality conceded there was a problem but referred questions to the Gauteng department of human settlements which, in turn, shifted the blame to the national government.

“The Gauteng department of human settlements takes any matter relating to the health and safety of residents seriously and notes the concerns raised regarding asbestos roofing in Merafong and Kaalfontein,” said spokesperson Tahir Sema.

Sema said the eradication of asbestos roofing on existing housing stock does not fall within the scope of any nationally approved housing programme or framework.

“There is presently no national policy instrument or dedicated funding mechanism that provides for a provincial asbestos roof eradication programme.

Officials cite no framework or funding

“The department has not budgeted for such a programme as there is no programmatic basis on which to do so,” he said.

Sema said the department has, however, identified asbestos as an emerging risk in its planning processes and intends to engage the national department of human settlements on possible interventions and the development of an appropriate framework through which the concerns of affected communities can be addressed.

A 72-year-old grandmother from Kaalfontein said she was aware that the roofing of her RDP house was dangerous to her health.

“All of us in the community are aware of the danger associated with asbestos roofing, but there is nothing we can do because many people don’t have the money to replace the roofing.

“I only survive on an old-age social grant, which is not even enough to buy groceries. That is why I say I can’t afford to replace the roof.”

Families in danger from being exposed to asbestos dust

A civil society group known as One Merafong Organisation said there were many families in Kokosi and Khutsong whose lives were in danger due to being exposed to asbestos dust.

Organisation spokesperson Buti Mthembu said they had already managed to identify about 150 houses at the Zulu and Xhosa sections in Khutsong.

“These people are aware of the danger associated with asbestos, but there is nothing they can do because most of them are poor and unemployed,” he said.

Mthembu said his organisation was continuing to identify more houses so that they could compile a report and come up with a strategy to compel the government to address the problem.

“In Kokosi, where I come from, the RDP houses that were built around 1996 had asbestos roofing and even today, nothing has been done to address the problem. That is why we need the residents to be screened to make sure that they have not been affected.”

He said the Gauteng government announced in 2008 that no structure should have an asbestos roof as it was dangerous.

2008 ban on asbestos roofs

“We demand that the government get rid of the asbestos roofing in the communities, as it endangers the lives of residents. We also urge the authorities to conduct medical screening and support for all residents affected or at risk of asbestos related diseases.

“The law is on our side because the Gauteng provincial government banned asbestos roofs nearly 20 years ago, so it’s time for those laws to be enforced.

“The inaction and negligence of local officials are a clear violation of our rights and an open invitation for disaster.

“The asbestos crisis is a ticking time bomb. We won’t wait for more lives to be lost.

“We will hold those responsible accountable.”