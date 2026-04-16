Gauteng scrambles to relocate 200 mental health patients as DA raises Life Esidimeni alarm

The department says there will be no rushed or chaotic patient movement.

The Gauteng Department of Health is racing against a mid-May deadline to move mental health patients from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Johannesburg after its landlord served notice to vacate.

However, the DA says the process carries dangerous echoes of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) said last week it introduced a structured, clinically supervised relocation process for mental health care users housed at Talisman Foundation in southern Johannesburg, following the property owners’ formal notification to the department of their intention to sell the premises.

The department confirmed on Friday, 17 April, that “no patients have been moved from the Talisman Foundation”.

It said the organisation has been given notice to vacate by 14 May 2026.

The Talisman Foundation provides residential care to around 200 people living with severe psychiatric conditions from a privately owned property.

While the NGO remains compliant with the Mental Health Care Act No. 17 of 2002, the department says its current funding model does not allow for the purchase of property on behalf of NGOs, leaving the patients’ continued stay at the facility in jeopardy.

A controlled move, or a crisis in the making?

The GDoH has moved to reassure the public that the relocation will be orderly and medically sound, insisting the process is being managed strictly within legal and policy frameworks.

“This process is being managed strictly in accordance with legislative and policy frameworks, with careful attention to the lessons learned from the Life Esidimeni tragedy.”

The department says there will be no rushed or chaotic movement of patients.

“There will be no mass or uncoordinated movement of mental health care users. All relocations will be conducted in a controlled, phased and clinically supervised manner to safeguard patient safety and dignity.”

As part of its contingency plan, a multidisciplinary task team has been established to oversee the process.

Individual clinical and psychosocial assessments will be conducted for all residents, with placement options identified within licensed state facilities and, where clinically appropriate, through family reintegration.

New admissions to the facility have also been halted to stabilise operations, and the department has confirmed that the Talisman Foundation will continue receiving subsidy support until all residents are safely relocated.

DA draws direct line to Esidimeni

The DA is not convinced. Dr Jack Bloom MPL, the DA’s Gauteng shadow MEC for Health, has raised the alarm, warning that the situation carries troubling parallels with the Life Esidimeni disaster.

Bloom highlighted the Life Esidimeni calamity in which 144 patients died after being transferred to unlicensed and ill-equipped NGOs in what was widely condemned as a reckless cost-cutting exercise.

“The Democratic Alliance is deeply concerned about the relocation of 172 mental health patients from the Talisman Foundation in southern Johannesburg, which raises parallels with the Life Esidimeni tragedy.”

Bloom pointed to a lack of transparency about where patients are being sent, uncertainty about the readiness and suitability of receiving facilities, and a failure to adequately consult families and caregivers.

“It is deeply worrying if decisions are primarily driven by administrative or financial considerations rather than clinical best practice and patient welfare.”

Department responds to DA’s concerns

The department’s response to the DA’s statement came through Matlou Manyuha, who indicated that the GDoH’s previously issued media statement addressed the concerns raised.

Rather than engaging point by point with the DA’s allegations, Manyuha pointed back to the department’s existing communication on the matter.

“I have noted the DA’s statement on this matter and I thought I should reshare the statement from the department issued last week.”

What happens to Talisman Foundation?

On the question of Talisman Foundation’s future, the GDoH has acknowledged that it lacks both the authority and the mandate to procure privately owned property on behalf of government or NGOs, though it says discussions have been held with all parties to find solutions in the best interests of patients.

The Talisman Foundation remains free to reapply for a licence should it secure alternative premises that meet compliance requirements.

The department has pledged to act swiftly on any such application.

“All effort will be made to ensure the speedy consideration of a licence application once suitable premises have been identified by Talisman Foundation.”

DA vows to hold department accountable

Bloom was unequivocal about what the relocation must look like if it is to avoid repeating history.

“Any relocation of mental health patients must be done with full transparency, proper clinical oversight, meaningful family consultation, and strict adherence to legal and ethical standards. Failure to do so risks repeating one of the worst human rights tragedies in our democratic history.”

The DA has committed to closely monitoring the situation and demanding full accountability from the Gauteng Department of Health.

“We will not allow another Esidimeni tragedy to happen under our watch.”