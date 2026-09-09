Gauteng sees improved HIV and TB treatment retention in 2025-26

Even with the gains, HIV retention fell short of the goal.

Gauteng recorded higher retention of HIV and TB patients on treatment in the 2025-26 financial year.

The Department of Health in the province revealed this on Wednesday, saying it was continuing to combat the two diseases.

According to Gauteng health spokesperson Steve Mabona, the province had 1 295 104 HIV clients remain on treatment and 27 471 TB patients treated, up from 1 261 198 and 24 613 the previous year.

Tracing efforts boost numbers

Mabona explained what drove the improvement. He pointed to tracing of clients who missed appointments and referrals for follow-up.

“This achievement… can be attributed to the department’s intensified tracing and tracking of clients who miss appointments, actioning missed-appointment lists, and referring individuals who tested positive for HIV to Ward-Based Primary Healthcare Outreach Teams for tracing and follow-up.”

On TB, he said WhatsApp reminders played a role. “The use of WhatsApp messages reminding patients to return for their TB results and, if positive, commence treatment on the same day” was cited.

Target still not reached

Even with the gains, HIV retention fell short of the goal.

“This can be attributed to high loss to follow-up rates, missed appointments, and incorrect contact details,” Mabona explained.

He said the department introduced new measures to close the gap.

“The department has implemented a number of interventions to improve coverage through initiatives such as the Transfer-Out Standard Operating Procedure.”

Health outcomes improved

Treatment outcomes also strengthened across groups. Child ART retention at 12 months rose to 71.7% from 70.8%.

Adult viral suppression climbed to 81.5% from 73.9%.

Mabona linked fewer new infections among young people to targeted testing.

“This reduction is modest; it can be attributed to HIV index-contact testing, a case-finding strategy that identifies the sexual partners, needle-sharing partners, and biological children of people living with HIV.”

Testing exceeded its annual target

The province tested 4 935 976 people for HIV, below the previous year’s figure but still above target.

Mabona confirmed the achievement rate.

“It exceeds the annual target of 4 857 179, representing an achievement rate of 102%.”

He also highlighted new Lenacapavir initiations.

“Between June and August this year, the department recorded 24 390 new Lenacapavir initiations, ensuring that initiates are protected against HIV for six months.”