Gauteng traffic chief Samuel Mashaba dies amid suspension linked to cocaine bust allegations

Mashaba had been placed on suspension following his appearance before the Madlanga Commission in June 2026.

Suspended Gauteng Traffic Police Chief Inspector Samuel Mashaba has died.

The Gauteng Provincial Government, through the Department of Community Safety, confirmed that Mashaba died on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, at Milpark Hospital while receiving medical care.

Condolences

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Mashaba family and colleagues.

“On behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Government, I wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Mashaba family following the passing of Chief Inspector Samuel Mashaba.

“We also extend our condolences to his colleagues in the Gauteng Traffic Police and the broader law enforcement fraternity, who are mourning the loss of a colleague,” Lesufi said.

Mashaba was placed on suspension after appearing before the Madlanga Commission in June 2026.

Madlanga Commission

Mashaba testified at the Madlanga Commission and faced sustained pressure as questions focused on his undisclosed personal ties to an informant linked to the Aeroton drug bust.

On 9 July 2021, Mashaba – including informant Tumelo Nku, Warrant Officer Marumo Magane and National Intervention Unit Officer Warrant Officer Steve Phakula – intercepted a truck at a Scania warehouse in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg.

Inside the vehicle, authorities uncovered 715.86 kilograms of cocaine concealed within legitimate cargo that had arrived via Durban Harbour.

Drugs

At least 136.46 kilograms of the drugs later went missing from the forensic laboratory of the South African Police Service (Saps), in what is believed to be an inside job.

Mashaba, Nku, Magano and Phakula were arrested by the Hawks on the day of the cocaine seizure operation and charged with defeating the ends of justice and drug dealing.

However, the case did not proceed, with the NPA provisionally withdrawing the matter in October 2022 before closing it entirely in early 2024.

Suspension

The Gauteng traffic officer testified that he was placed on a three-month suspension following his arrest, but indicated he still does not know the outcome of the internal disciplinary process.

He resumed his duties and, in December 2025, was transferred to a different unit.

He denied all the allegations during his testimony at the Madlanga Commission.

Investigation

Gauteng Provincial Government spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga acknowledges that the circumstances surrounding Mashaba’s suspension and appearance before the Commission formed part of an ongoing public process.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government wishes the Mashaba family strength and comfort as they come to terms with this loss and reiterates its heartfelt support and solidarity with them.”