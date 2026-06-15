Gauteng traffic chief Samuel Mashaba suspended over R300m cocaine scandal

Mashaba had been testifying at the Madlanga Commission last week and came under sustained pressure.

Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) chief Samuel Mashaba, who is accused of stealing more than 715kg of cocaine, has been suspended.

The Gauteng Provincial Government on Sunday said Mashaba was placed on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of a formal disciplinary process.

Madlanga Commission

Mashaba had been testifying at the Madlanga Commission last week and came under sustained pressure as the questions focused on his undisclosed personal ties to an informant linked to the Aeroton drug bust.

On 9 July 2021, Mashaba – including informant Tumelo Nku, Warrant Officer Marumo Magane, and National Intervention Unit Officer Warrant Officer Steve Phakula – intercepted a truck at a Scania warehouse in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg.

Drug bust

Inside the vehicle, authorities uncovered 715.86 kilograms of cocaine concealed within legitimate cargo that had arrived via Durban Harbour.

At least 136.46 kilograms of the drugs later went missing from the forensic laboratory of the South African Police Service (Saps), in what is believed to be an inside job.

Mashaba, Nku, Magano and Phakula were arrested by the Hawks on the day of the cocaine seizure operation and charged with defeating the ends of justice and drug dealing.

Precautionary suspension

The Office of the Premier said the decision to place Mashaba on precautionary suspension followed testimony given by Mashaba before the Madlanga Commission, relating to conduct that may constitute serious breaches of the Public Service Code of Conduct, departmental policies and laws governing public servants.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng Provincial Government, Elijah Mhlanga, said the admissions include allegations relating to the misuse of official powers entrusted to him as a law enforcement officer, the misuse of departmental tools of the trade and state resources, and the acceptance of compensation from a member of the public in circumstances that raise concerns regarding conflicts of interest and ethical conduct.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government takes these allegations seriously and is committed to ensuring the highest standards of integrity. accountability and professionalism within all its institutions.”

‘Barred’

Mhlanga said the precautionary suspension takes effect immediately.

“As part of the precautionary measures, Mashaba will be required to surrender all tools of trade, including phones, firearms and laptops.

“He has also been barred from entering government buildings or interacting with staff members to prevent any potential interference with ongoing investigations,” Mhlanga said.

Commitment

The provincial government reiterated its “commitment to building an ethical, capable and professional public service that serves residents with honesty and integrity.”

It said that any conduct undermining public trust in government institutions will be addressed decisively and in accordance with the law.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa