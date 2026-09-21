Gauteng transport MEC urges operators to use new system to apply for licences

MEC calls on public transport operators who have not yet submitted their applications to make use of available application channels and departmental support services.

The Gauteng MEC for roads and transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has urged public transport operators who have not yet submitted their licence applications to make use of available application channels and departmental support services.

This follows a strong response from public transport operators, with 220 applications processed between 1 and 14 September 2026 after the implementation of the Gauteng Public Transport Regulatory Information System (GPTRIS).

220 applications

“Receiving 220 applications within the first two weeks of implementation is a strong indication that operators are embracing a more efficient and transparent regulatory environment,” said the MEC.

Diale-Tlabela said that more than 30 operating licences have already been issued through over-the-counter transactions during the same period. She added that the early uptake signals growing confidence in the department’s efforts to modernise public transport regulatory services and make government programmes more accessible to operators.

“Our objective is to build a transport system that works for everyone.”

“By simplifying regulatory processes and making government services more accessible, we are reducing administrative barriers and creating an enabling environment for operators to thrive.”

Diale-Tlabela said a well-regulated and efficient public transport sector is critical to economic growth, job creation and the daily movement of millions of residents.

GPTRIS function

GPTRIS is a digitally enhanced system designed to simplify compliance, reduce fraudand improve the efficiency of receiving and processing operating licences.

The department noted that it is aimed at streamlining operator registration processes, improving data management and reducing fraudulent activities related to the granting and issuing of operating licences.

“By streamlining applications and reducing administrative inefficiencies, GPTRIS supports a more responsive transport sector that meets the needs of both operators and the travelling public.”

Willingness and commitment

Diale-Tlabela reiterated that the response during the first two weeks of implementation also demonstrated the public transport industry’s willingness to work with government towards a modern, responsive and well-regulated transport system.

“It reflects the sector’s commitment to compliance, sound governance and sustainable growth.”

“The response to GPTRIS demonstrates that we are making meaningful progress in modernising public transport services in Gauteng.”

“Through initiatives such as GPTRIS, we are strengthening governance, enhancing efficiency and laying the foundation for a smarter, more integrated transport system in Gauteng,” the MEC explained.

The initiative forms part of the provincial government’s commitment to modernising regulatory systems and administrative processes, enabling transport operators to access services more efficiently, transparently, and conveniently.

TOLAB offices

She emphasised that ongoing support and engagement would help ensure applicants receive assistance throughout the process and that the system delivers meaningful benefits.

The MEC concluded by noting that prospective applicants can visit the following Transport Operating Licensing Administrative Board (TOLAB) offices: