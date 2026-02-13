Gauteng water crisis continues as residents go 27 days without water despite presidential promises

Ramaphosa announced R156 billion funding and a water crisis committee.

Hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged decisive action on South Africa’s water crisis during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, thousands of Gauteng residents remain without water.

Some areas have reportedly been without water for 27 days as of Friday.

Several areas across Johannesburg and Tshwane have been grappling with severe water shortages, with residents facing anywhere from 24 to 27 days without access to this basic service.

The prolonged crisis has left families struggling with daily routines, forcing difficult choices between basic necessities.

Residents bear the brunt of infrastructure failures

A Soshanguve resident in Ward 35, who requested anonymity, described the devastating impact on his household.

The water supply in their area has been cut off for more than a week, leaving their extended family in crisis.

They explained that they live with their grandparents, who require regular medication, as well as their nieces and younger brother, who need to attend school daily.

“When they have to go to school, they have to compromise,” he said, describing the daily strain on her family.

The situation has forced residents to seek water from neighbouring areas, adding financial and physical burdens to already struggling households.

The resident reported that only certain blocks in Soshanguve have access to water, forcing families to travel with buckets to collect water.

“Block L and K are the ones who don’t have water. It’s not the whole of Soshanguve. So sometimes we have to go to the neighbouring areas that have water and ask for water,” the resident explained.

ALSO READ: VIDEO & PICTURES: Melville and Westdene residents protest water cuts

Water tankers arrive too little, too late

Following community protests, authorities deployed a water tanker to the affected blocks, but delivery has been inconsistent and inadequate.

The Soshanguve resident reported that after an initial delivery on Wednesday, no further tankers arrived despite the ongoing crisis.

“They only brought one tank yesterday, around 1 o’clock. They brought it after the strike. If there was no strike, there would be no water tank,” he said in frustration.

Watch: Soshanguve residents protest after days without water

Soshanguve service delivery protest. Video: Supplied.

Compounding the water shortage, many areas are simultaneously experiencing electricity outages.

The same resident reported alternating three-day cycles where either water or electricity is unavailable, creating a perpetual state of crisis.

The financial impact has been severe, with families forced to buy water and pay for children’s school transport.

“So we have to take money to give to our little brothers and sisters so that they can go to school. So we have to take more money to buy water,” he explained.

Communication breakdown and alleged favouritism

Residents have expressed frustration over the lack of communication from local leadership.

The Soshanguve resident claimed that the Ward 35 councillor has not held community meetings or provided updates on the crisis.

“The councillor doesn’t communicate with the community. He is just there.”

He further alleged that when water tankers do arrive, they prioritise the councillor’s residence and associates.

Widespread crisis across Johannesburg and Tshwane

The water shortage has affected numerous areas across Johannesburg and Tshwane. Residents took to social media and official channels to report the duration of their water outages.

In Johannesburg, residents have reported that Melville has not had water for almost a whole month, sitting at 27 days.

Coronationville was reported to be on its third day without water. Meanwhile, Parktown and Emmarentia residents counted 20 days without supply. The Naturena reservoir has reportedly had no supply for four consecutive days.

Furthermore, Crown Gardens residents complained of seven days of “no pumping”.

Bezuidenhout Valley residents said they have been without water for a week, while Robertsham in southern Johannesburg has been without water since Monday.

Other affected areas in Johannesburg include:

Brixton

Westdene

South Hills

Auckland Park

Industria

Grand Central

Bruma

Marshalltown

Sandton

These are not the only areas without water; residents reported that several other areas in the surrounding regions are also without water.

In Tshwane, residents reported that Soshanguve, Ekangala, Mabopane, and Arcadia are also without water.

ALSO READ: Gauteng’s water crisis blamed on failing infrastructure, not demand

Mayoral response promises swift action

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero acknowledged the crisis and committed to stabilising the water network, calling on residents to cooperate with conservation efforts.

“The City acknowledges the inconvenience caused by water supply challenges and assures residents that every effort is being made to stabilise the network as quickly as possible.

“To support these efforts, all residents, businesses, and institutions are urged to reduce water consumption, report leaks promptly and strictly adhere to water-saving measures during this period. The City will continue to provide timely updates as projects progress,” Morero said on Thursday.

Tshwane blames crisis on high use and low supply

The City of Tshwane on Monday acknowledged the water supply shortage in Mabopane and Soshanguve.

It attributed the crisis to low bulk supply pressure and high consumption levels exacerbated by soaring temperatures.

“Rand Water has notified the city of the challenges related to high consumption, indicating that their overall system is under significant strain,” the city said.

Furthermore, the city noted that reservoir levels began dropping significantly on Saturday, 8 February 2026.

“As of yesterday, 8 February 2026, reservoir levels in Soshanguve L and Mabopane began dropping significantly, with Soshanguve L and Soshanguve DD being the most affected systems.”

Tshwane officials explained that weekend consumption patterns had complicated efforts to stabilise supply.

“Even though the remainder of the systems are stable at this stage, the overall water network remains under strain.”

Tshwane urged residents to use water sparingly to help stabilise the system and prevent further deterioration.

Presidential intervention and long-term reforms

During the Sona, Ramaphosa acknowledged water as the nation’s most pressing concern, addressing protests that have erupted across Gauteng.

He announced immediate interventions and long-term structural reforms to address what he described as systemic failures in water infrastructure management.

The president revealed he had deployed both the minister of water and sanitation and her deputy, along with the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, to engage with affected communities.

“They are there at the moment, explaining to people precisely how the government intends to immediately deal with the challenges our people are experiencing. They informed me that the pipes that had been damaged are being repaired and the reservoirs are filling up again,” he stated.

Ramaphosa attributed the crisis to municipal failures.

The president announced a significant financial commitment to address water and sanitation infrastructure.

“We have committed more than R156 billion in public funding for water and sanitation infrastructure alone over the next three years,” Ramaphosa said.

While the amount allocated by the president is significant, it is still much lower than the R400 billion estimate from Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina.

READ NEXT: DA blames Lesufi for taps running dry but has party member serving as deputy water minister