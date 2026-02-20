Gauteng’s youth face rising high blood pressure as obesity soars

More than 25 000 young adults have been diagnosed with high blood pressure in Gauteng amid worsening lifestyle habits.

A worrying trend is growing in Gauteng of younger people developing high blood pressure, a condition that was once considered an “older person’s disease”.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has raised concern that rising obesity in the province is fuelling diabetes, hypertension (high blood pressure), strokes, and heart disease.

According to recent statistics, about half of South African adults are overweight, with 23% being overweight and 27% being obese.

Gauteng sees rise in young adults with high blood pressure

The department said that in an urban province like Gauteng, residents are working long hours, living sedentary lifestyles, doing limited physical activity and increasing consumption of processed foods, coupled with alcohol and tobacco use.

GDoH said this lifestyle is accelerating the rise of chronic illness and contributing to the earlier onset of diseases.

Gauteng recorded more than 67 000 newly detected cases of hypertension in the past 12 months. These cases include over 25 000 among adults aged 18 to 44 and approximately 42 000 among those aged 45 years and older.

“This reflects a worrying trend of younger people developing high blood pressure, a condition previously more common among older adults,” the department said in a statement as South Africa commemorated Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Day on Friday.

During the same period, more than 8.7 million adults were screened for hypertension across the province.

Diabetes prevalence

GDoH said in Gauteng, the prevalence of diabetes is currently around 12%.

The department is still worried that many people are still undiagnosed and at risk of major complications like stroke, heart disease, kidney failure, blindness, and amputations.

This is even though the province has surpassed the target of 65%, with a 67% diabetes control rate among patients undergoing treatment.

GDoH said long-term trends also highlight the scale of the problem, with hypertension prevalence having increased significantly over the years from 29% to 49% among men and from 34% to 51% among women.

“Without urgent lifestyle changes, the burden of preventable diseases will continue to place pressure on families, communities and the public healthcare system,” the department said.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, has called on residents to take proactive steps to protect their health.

“The rising levels of preventable chronic illnesses are threatening the health and productivity of our province. Prevention starts with each one of us,” she said.

Protect your health – MEC

The MEC called on residents to join the department’s #AsibeHealthyGP campaign and participate in Wellness Wednesdays by dedicating a few minutes every Wednesday to physical activity.

The department emphasised that maintaining a healthy weight through balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, reduced alcohol consumption, avoiding tobacco use, and routine health screening remains the most effective way to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

In line with the World Health Organization‘s recommendation, adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week.

