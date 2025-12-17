‘We lost one of our own’ – Gayton Mckenzie on DJ Warras killing as Friday march is planned

As tributes continue to pour in, political activist Jacinta Mangobese Zuma has announced plans for a Black Friday March in his honor.

South Africa is reeling after the killing of Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras. His murder on Tuesday has sparked outrage, grief and renewed calls for accountability and safety in the country’s cities.

Podcaster and activist Jacinta Mangobese Zuma has announced plans for a Black Friday March scheduled for 19 December.

A nation mourns

The event will be held in honour of the fallen DJ and fellow outspoken activist.

DJ Warras was widely known for his outspoken stance against the hijacking of buildings and alleged criminal networks. He was shot and killed under circumstances that have shaken the nation.

Details surrounding the murder remain limited as investigations continue.

The incident has ignited fierce public debate around crime, immigration and the safety of those who speak out.

The murder that shook communities

Warras was more than a DJ. To many supporters, he was a soldier on the frontlines, vocal about reclaiming inner city buildings and confronting lawlessness.

His murder has been described by supporters as a targeted act meant to silence activism. However, police have yet to officially confirm the motive or suspects.

Jacinta Mangobese Zuma said key logistical details of the march have not yet been finalised.

“We are working through compliance and the necessary processes,” she shared.

She added that further information regarding routes and gathering points will be announced once approvals are in place.

Friday march in his honour

The march is intended to honour Warras’s life and legacy and to draw attention to broader issues of safety, justice and governance.

Organisers say it will be a peaceful but powerful demonstration calling for action and accountability, especially around crime in urban areas.

Mangobese Zuma’s involvement has drawn national attention, positioning the march as both a memorial and a political statement.

Supporters argue that Warras’s death has become a symbol of the risks faced by activists and ordinary citizens alike.

Minister speaks out

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has publicly expressed his devastation and anger following the killing.

“I’m angry,” McKenzie said. “Why am I angry? Because he was totally against the hijacking of buildings. Illegal foreigners come here, they hijack buildings and today they killed one of our own.”

McKenzie further said: “I’m waiting for the police minister to tell us who killed him, but I can bet my last cent it’s illegal foreigners who have hijacked our buildings.”

He added: “We hope this is the turnaround when it comes to taking back our buildings.”

His comments have sparked intense debate online, with some echoing his frustration while others urge caution until investigations are complete.

For now, the country awaits official updates from law enforcement as DJ Warras’ death continues to resonate far beyond the music and activist communities.

