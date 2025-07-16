‘Get your popcorn factory ready’ — McKenzie willing to testify at the commission into Mkhwanazi allegations

McKenzie says he knows things the commission may find useful.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie says he will testify at the commission set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

On Sunday, 6 July, Mkhwanazi alleged that the judiciary and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, among others, were corrupt and colluding with criminal networks.

Mkhwanazi said an investigation with the Gauteng organised crime investigation unit unmasked a syndicate which involves politicians, law enforcement, metro police, correctional services, prosecutors, the judiciary, and is controlled by drug cartels as well as businesspeople.

ALSO READ: Senzo Mchunu investigation will take longer to finalise, says Public Protector

Although Mchunu has denied the allegations, he has since been placed on a leave of absence.

To address these allegations and their implications, Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that he would establish a judicial commission of inquiry, chaired by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Justice Madlanga will be assisted by Advocate Sesi Baloyi SC and Advocate Sandile Khumalo SC.

The commission will investigate allegations relating to the infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates.

Among the allegations that the commission may investigate are the facilitation of organised crime, suppression or manipulation of investigations, inducement into criminal actions by law enforcement leadership, commission of any other criminal offences, and intimidation, victimisation, or targeted removal of whistleblowers or officials resisting criminal influence.

ALSO READ: Charges laid against Mchunu as pressure mounts on Ramaphosa to act amid national security concerns

The commission will further investigate the role of current or former senior officials in certain institutions who may have aided or abetted the alleged criminal activity; failed to act on credible intelligence or internal warnings; or benefited financially or politically from a syndicate’s operations.

McKenzie: Get your popcorn ready

Speaking to Newzroom Africa on Tuesday, McKenzie said South Africans should get their popcorn ready and expect to hear explosive revelations at the commission.

He said the commission was a good move and would be able to investigate and expose the truth. He said he, too, would testify at the commission as he knew things.

ALSO READ: Mchunu denies ties to Cat Matlala, as tenderpreneur bust with cellphone in prison

“Mkhwanazi is blaming Mchunu, and the minister is blaming him. So, let’s get to the truth of it. It’s just that people must understand, it’s frustrating when you want action right now, and you want things to happen,” McKenzie told the news channel.

“But this thing is so delicate that I’m telling you, what is going to come out of that… [whistles]. South Africans must be ready. I’m also going to testify at the commission because I know things. If they call me, I’m going.

“There are guns in the Western Cape that kill our people. This one is not ‘get your popcorn ready’, you must get your popcorn factory ready because this thing, the corruption that’s going to come out of there … every gang boss of every cartel in the world, always you hear they’re being arrested in South Africa. They are here. What are these people doing here?”

READ NEXT: Political killings task team ‘nothing more than a terror group’, millions spent on it ‘disgraceful’