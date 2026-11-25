Khayelitsha opens specialised Sexual Offences Court to support survivors as 16 Days of Activism agsainst GBV begins.

Khayelitsha survivors of sexual violence will no longer have to navigate the justice system alone.

A new specialised court, opening on Wednesday, promises private waiting areas, CCTV testifying rooms, and dedicated support for children, older people, and traumatised witnesses.

A court built for survivors

The Khayelitsha Sexual Offences Court will be officially launched at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape at 3:30pm on 25 November 2026.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development says the court is survivor-centred and designed to bring trauma-informed justice services closer to the community. It is part of the department’s national rollout of specialised courts to strengthen the criminal justice system’s response to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The launch also marks the start of the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign. This year’s theme, “Letsema”, calls on men, women, boys and girls to work together to end GBVF.

What survivors can expect

The court has been designed around the needs of survivors, with particular focus on children, people with disabilities, older persons, and traumatised witnesses.

Its key features include private waiting areas for complainants, specialised testifying rooms fitted with closed-circuit television (CCTV) to protect vulnerable witnesses and children, and dedicated support from Court Preparation Officers and intermediaries.

The department says these measures aim to reduce the risk of survivors being retraumatised during court proceedings. They are also intended to help finalise sexual offence cases without unnecessary delays and improve conviction rates.

The court further reflects the principle that access to justice should not depend on where a person lives.

‘No survivor faces the justice system alone’

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Andries Nel said the court would give survivors dignity and practical support.

“This court is about making sure that no survivor faces the justice system alone. It brings dignity, care and specialised support to the people of Khayelitsha,” said Nel.

The launch comes as the country continues to grapple with high levels of gender-based violence. The department says specialised courts are intended to make the justice process less intimidating for survivors while improving how sexual offence cases are investigated, prepared, and prosecuted.