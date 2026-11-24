The president has outlined new GBV interventions and explained why government should employ its own engineers to improve water services.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ministers of police and justice and constitutional development have until the end of December to develop individual recovery plans for “priority and stalled” gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) cases.

Addressing the National Council of Provinces during a question-and-answer session on Tuesday, Ramaphosa admitted that the progress made in implementing the National Strategic Plan on GBVF had not been sufficient to prevent the continued violence against and loss of lives of women and children.

Ramaphosa on deadlines for GBV interventions

He said the immediate measures he announced on 29 September, however, demonstrate the shift towards targeted, time-bound and measurable interventions to strengthen government’s response to the scourge.

“What distinguishes the measures announced in September is that they set specific short-term deliverables, responsible institutions, implementation timeframes and reporting obligations,” the president said.

Ramaphosa was responding to EFF MP Mandisa Makesini, who asked how the measures announced following the discovery of women’s bodies in Ekurhuleni differ from “prior unfulfilled executive promised”.

He said the ministers, together with the South African Police Service (Saps) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), must audit unresolved murders, attempted murders, rape and serious sexual offences involving women and children by the end of November.

“The minister of police, the national commissioner of police and relevant forensic authorities have been directed to develop a funded plan to reduce forensic backlogs within specific timeframes,” he said.

“Samples in cases involving the rape and murder of women and children must be processed urgently, with quarterly public reporting on progress.”

Measures of success

Ramaphosa said the directives alone cannot guarantee the safety of women and girls.

“The success of these interventions must be measured through improved institutional performance, timely access to justice, effective prevention interventions and a demonstrable reduction in gender-based violence and femicide.

“These directives are not merely statements of intent but establish responsibilities, deadlines and regular reporting obligations to the nation.”

Ramaphosa was also asked about South Africa’s water crisis, including infrastructure issues and the outsourcing of engineers and artisans.

‘We need to have engineers in-house’

He said he often argues that government would function much better if they in-sourced many of the services and employed people to “do the work that needs to be done to deliver services to our people”.

“So, we need to have the engineers in-house because they are the ones who will always understand the architecture of our water system,” Ramaphosa said.

He also said it would create jobs and skills development for younger South Africans, and also minimise corruption associated with outsourcing resources such as water tankers.

“Becoming a capable state means that we’ve got to have full control of the services that are delivered to our people.”