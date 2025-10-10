Here are General Masemola’s best responses on day two of his ad hoc committee appearance

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola appeared before the ad hoc committee on police corruption for the second day on Friday.

Brown Mogotsi, Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala, the Cape Flats and the decentralisation of police have all been discussed in parliament’s ad hoc committee on police corruption.

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola boarded the political party merry-go-round on the second day of his appearance as he fielded revolving questions from committee members.

Masemola was a more subdued figure on Friday, with his answers being more succinct than the longer elaborations from the day before.

Here is rundown of the general’s key comments from Friday’s morning session.

Brown Mogotsi

MK party’s Sibonelo Nomvalo asked Masemola whether he had any connection or knowledge of Brown Mogotsi prior to Mkhwanazi’s bombshell press conference in July.

Mogotsi was identified during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry as a facilitator and close associate of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

“I don’t know that guy and I do not have a police official with that name. So I don’t know who is he and he’s got no business in the South African Police Service (Saps),” said Masemola

Cape Flats gangsterism

ActionSA’s Dereleen James was forthright with her questions, asking directly near the end of her allotted time whether Masemola believed Mchunu should be arrested.

“No, I cant express an opinion on that. There is a case that is being investigated… and one cannot comment on cases that are still under investigation,” he replied.

James also enquired whether Masemola had considered deploying a specialised unit to the Cape Flats to deal with gang-related violence.

“In terms of personnel, the province of the Western Cape for the past five years is the only province that got more than 4 000 additional members to what they have,” said Masemola.

“That shows we have interest in what is happening in the province and we are also doing our best to make sure we fight this gangsterism.”

Decentralisation of police

The Western Cape government have been calling for greater power over their policing resources, with the ANC’s Thokozile Sokanyile asking for the general’s thoughts.

“I do not think you need another law to have functions be delegated to provinces. If there is any function that is required by province, it can still be done in the current framework.”

He said national and provincial offices worked together on budgets, deployments, salaries and operational matters, but stressed the need for a structured body.

“You have to have one single police service, one common norms, rules and standards nationally, otherwise one day you will have to get a passport to go to another province,” said Masemola.

Masemola’s jurisdiction

Questions have been raised about whether Masemola acted quickly enough when hearing about moves to disband the political killings task team.

Additional questions have been asked about whether Masemola was briefed on matters within all branches of law enforcement, with the MK party’s Vusi Shongwe asking if Masemola knows everything that goes on inside the service.

“Cases that are investigated by general detectives of Saps, yes, they will give me feedback. But cases that are investigated by the Hawks, they report to the minister, not to me,” the general explained.

Complacent?

The DA’s Lisa-Marè Schickerling doubled down on Masemola’s urgency when told about the infamous letter regarding the disbanding of the task team signed on 31 December.

“I did indicate that there was nothing that was to be done until I come back from leave in as far as the closing of the team is concerned.

“I told them while I’m on leave that I’m not going to bother myself with this, I do not want to attend a crisis that is generated by other people unnecessarily.

“I was with the minister on the 28th and he didn’t say anything, so why should I rush?” Masemola explained.

Exercising authority

Glynnis Breytenbach from the DA grilled Masemola on him not exercising his authority over his subordinates who may have been disobeying his instructions.

Masemola stated that he felt he had the situation under control, with Breytenbach alarmed to find out that he had not heard of Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala or Brown Mogotsi until recently.

“I didn’t know them and I didn’t know of them until General Mkhwanazi spoke to me about a Brown Mogotsi. I must be honest, I didn’t know of that, but now I know.”

KT Molefe

While Masemola was before the committee, Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe was granted bail by the Gauteng High Court and released on R400 000 bail.

EFF leader Julius Malema asked Masemola if he was aware of the people who were present when police arrested Molefe at his home in Johannesburg.

“I am aware there was a journalist but I don’t know who. But I know that they did find Mr [Kenny] Kunene at that house,” Masemola stated.

