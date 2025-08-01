Global peace goals unite SA and China

China and SA highlight their roles in resolving global conflicts and commit to defending human rights and international cooperation.

The different roles that South Africa and China continue to play in the pursuit of peace and stability in the world have been praised by Gauteng legislature speaker Morakane Mosupyoe and Chinese consul-general in Johannesburg Pan Qingjiang.

Mosupyoe was a guest speaker at the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan organised by the China consulate on Wednesday evening.

SA and China reaffirm commitment to global peace

She cited South Africa’s peace missions in conflicts such as the Ukrainian-Russian war, the Israel-Palestinian war, the Democratic Republic of Congo conflicts and several others on the continent.

China mediated in ending long-standing tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia and albeit rejected by the US, it also offered its expertise in resolving the ongoing bloody war in Ukraine.

ALSO READ: China pedals ahead with innovation

“Both China and South Africa are bound together by their shared values and aspirations – that of fighting for peace, promotion of human rights and international solidarity,” Mosupyoe said.

“Therefore, I want, on behalf of the people of South Africa, to recommit ourselves to a world free of any form of aggression, imperialism and subjugation of one nation by another.

80th war commemoration

She said the commemoration of the resistance war against Japan was an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between South Africa and China, “to continue fighting for our common interest in the world”.

“Our bilateral relations become even more relevant today when the world is beginning to experience the resurgence of narrow nationalistic sentiments which threaten world peace and solidarity. We must remain resolute in our commitment to a world free of any form of aggression.”

NOW READ: SA and China agree to collaborate on AI and innovation